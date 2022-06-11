Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Thunder Valley

Race Day Feed Thunder Valley

June 11, 2022 10:15am
by:

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Toyota Thunder Valley National, just outside of Denver, Colorado. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's racing, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Another summer Saturday means another day of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross, and this week it’s coming to you from the roughly mile-high elevation of Thunder Valley. In the 250 class last week the competition missed a big opportunity to take a piece out of defending champ Jett Lawrence, who was extremely ill, but somehow managed to still grind out a win. Guys like Jo Shimoda, Hunter Lawrence, and Michael Mosiman, who won his first career moto last week, all had their chance, but crashes did them in. We’ll see if they, or anyone else in the 250 class, can mount a challenge for Lawrence today.

In the 450 class the story was all about Jason Anderson, who finally came through for his first ever overall victory in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross by going 1-3. Three-time 450 National champ Eli Tomac was great too, and was extremely strong in going through top guys to win the second moto. Chase Sexton, who initially led both motos, didn’t make it easy on either one of them though, taking them right down to the wire in both motos. If the action is as good as it was last week, we’re in for quite a day of racing here at Thunder Valley. The weather is sunny is great this morning, but temperatures are expected to rise to 94 degrees later this afternoon, so the heat might be a factor. Practice is just beginning, so check back soon for a report on who’s throwing down heaters here in Colorado.

Qualifying – Session One

To say Tomac is a fan favorite at Thunder Valley is an understatement. Even in the first qualifying session of the day, with limited fans in attendance, he was still getting cheered on by fans leaning over the fences every time he went by. Maybe he heard them, because he was fastest for a good portion of this qualifier. Jason Anderson wasn’t far off, a little less than half a second, but for the first half, nobody else was on pace with Tomac or Anderson. But as the session wore guys started getting quicker, especially in the final two laps. Tony Cairoli snuck in a heater to displace Anderson for second, and even Tomac bettered his own time on the second-to-last lap. Chase Sexton snuck in a quickie for fourth on his last lap, but it was Christian Craig dealing the final blow on his final lap to top everyone with a 2:20.895

It was interesting to see Cairoli so fast so soon. He’s not familiar with these tracks like the rest of the guys (he rode at Thunder Valley once years ago for the Motocross of Nations) and it’s not easy to learn a track quickly. The fact that he’s showing intensity and speed so early could mean good things for his results today, although last week he told us he struggles at elevation due to asthma. Stay tuned to this situation, it could get interesting.

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 250 Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Hunter Lawrence 17:16.0332:22.681 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Justin Cooper 18:25.8682:23.014 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Nate Thrasher 15:10.6552:23.220 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Jo Shimoda 15:36.5722:23.345 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
5Jett Lawrence 17:14.4512:23.416 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
Full Results

In the 250 Class Nate Thrasher set the tone early but Justin Cooper edged him by a couple tenths on lap five. It was interesting to see that from Cooper. Not that he’s not capable, he obviously is, but for the most part it didn’t look like he was really pushing it at all out there, and his lap times were reflected it. In fact, he only recorded one fast lap—his second-fastest lap was about three seconds slower than his fast lap! When it was all said and done, however, it was Hunter Lawrence who was fastest. On his last lap he busted out a 2:22.681 to become the only 250 rider to dip below 2:23. Levi Kitchen must have had a crash because he was riding around with no visor. 

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 450 Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Christian Craig 15:56.6842:20.895 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Eli Tomac
15:16.2302:21.090 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
3Antonio Cairoli 17:56.2132:21.239 Italy KTM 450 SX-F
4Chase Sexton 15:25.1852:21.455 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
5Jason Anderson 15:23.6912:21.477 Edgewood, NM United States KAW KX450SR
Full Results

Thunder Valley has featured big jumps in the past, and the tradition continues this year. There’s a big tabletop, which is always there, but this year it’s a booter and it seems like it’s launching guys higher than normal. There’s also a really big uphill triple that’s got everyone’s attention. The 450s aren’t having any problems with it, but some of the 250 riders are struggling to clear it, while others aren’t even launching the whole thing. Amazingly, Gared Steinke still hit it on his 125! He did come up a little short and bounced a bit on the landing, but it didn’t look too bad.

