Race Day Feed: Thunder Valley

Morning Report

Another summer Saturday means another day of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross, and this week it’s coming to you from the roughly mile-high elevation of Thunder Valley. In the 250 class last week the competition missed a big opportunity to take a piece out of defending champ Jett Lawrence, who was extremely ill, but somehow managed to still grind out a win. Guys like Jo Shimoda, Hunter Lawrence, and Michael Mosiman, who won his first career moto last week, all had their chance, but crashes did them in. We’ll see if they, or anyone else in the 250 class, can mount a challenge for Lawrence today.

In the 450 class the story was all about Jason Anderson, who finally came through for his first ever overall victory in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross by going 1-3. Three-time 450 National champ Eli Tomac was great too, and was extremely strong in going through top guys to win the second moto. Chase Sexton, who initially led both motos, didn’t make it easy on either one of them though, taking them right down to the wire in both motos. If the action is as good as it was last week, we’re in for quite a day of racing here at Thunder Valley. The weather is sunny is great this morning, but temperatures are expected to rise to 94 degrees later this afternoon, so the heat might be a factor. Practice is just beginning, so check back soon for a report on who’s throwing down heaters here in Colorado.

Qualifying – Session One

To say Tomac is a fan favorite at Thunder Valley is an understatement. Even in the first qualifying session of the day, with limited fans in attendance, he was still getting cheered on by fans leaning over the fences every time he went by. Maybe he heard them, because he was fastest for a good portion of this qualifier. Jason Anderson wasn’t far off, a little less than half a second, but for the first half, nobody else was on pace with Tomac or Anderson. But as the session wore guys started getting quicker, especially in the final two laps. Tony Cairoli snuck in a heater to displace Anderson for second, and even Tomac bettered his own time on the second-to-last lap. Chase Sexton snuck in a quickie for fourth on his last lap, but it was Christian Craig dealing the final blow on his final lap to top everyone with a 2:20.895

It was interesting to see Cairoli so fast so soon. He’s not familiar with these tracks like the rest of the guys (he rode at Thunder Valley once years ago for the Motocross of Nations) and it’s not easy to learn a track quickly. The fact that he’s showing intensity and speed so early could mean good things for his results today, although last week he told us he struggles at elevation due to asthma. Stay tuned to this situation, it could get interesting.