10 Things to Watch: Thunder Valley

Box Checked

“I’m really excited I don’t have to hear about not having that outdoor win yet. That’s pretty nice.” Those were the words of Jason Anderson in the post-race press conference after finally getting his first national win. He’s right too—we, and plenty of other media, have mentioned Anderson’s unfavorable streak plenty. And as long as the streak was, it’s not surprising to see him snap it—he’s clearly on another level in 2022. The only question now is, when’s he getting the next one.

True Grit

Chase Sexton may not have won the overall at Hangtown after being in a position to do so, but he’s still got to be happy with how he performed. Gone were the small mistakes that have cost him big in the past, he led a bunch of laps in both motos, and after Tomac and Anderson got by him, he didn’t just let them have it. Afterward he said he learned from their lines, and made a conscious decision to give a final push to try to get the spot back, which he was nearly successful in doing in both motos. Watch out for the summer version of Sexton, he’s going to be tough all season. Oh, and if you’re a lapper, be extra sure to look out for Sexton.