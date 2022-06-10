Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Australian SX
Gillman
Articles
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 12
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 18
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Full Mason-Dixon GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results

June 10, 2022 3:00pm | by:

The eighth round (of 13) of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at the Mathews Farm in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Hoosier GNCC.

Video: RacerTV

Read the post-race Mason-Dixon GNCC press release

Mason-Dixon GNCC Results

Overall

GNCC

Mason-Dixon - Overall Race

June 4, 2022
Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ricky Russell 03:02:30.799 Duvall, WA United States GasGas
2Grant Baylor 03:02:56.784 Belton, SC United States GasGas
3Jordan Ashburn 03:03:10.290 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
4Craig Delong 03:03:47.899 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
5Ryder Lafferty 03:05:27.319 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
Full Results

XC2

GNCC

Mason-Dixon - XC2 Pro Race

June 4, 2022
Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ryder Lafferty 03:05:27.319 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
2Lyndon Snodgrass 03:05:28.678 Australia Kawasaki
3Ruy Barbosa 03:09:16.179 Chile Honda
4Benjamin Herrera 03:10:11.630 Chile Kawasaki
5Evan Smith 03:10:35.825 Jefferson, GA United States Beta
Full Results

XC3

GNCC

Mason-Dixon - XC3 Pro-Am Race

June 4, 2022
Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Brody Johnson 03:17:16.175 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
2Zack Hayes 03:18:06.939 Sumter, SC United States KTM
3Jake Froman 03:18:32.861 Lynnville, IN United States Husqvarna
4Max Fernandez 03:19:20.557 Ottsville, PA United States GasGas
5Jason Lipscomb 03:24:07.240 Parkersburg, WV United States Beta
Full Results

WXC

GNCC

Mason-Dixon - WXC Race

June 4, 2022
Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Tayla Jones 01:56:11.379 Yass Australia Husqvarna
2Brandy Richards 01:56:58.776 KTM
3Korie Steede 01:59:40.939 Beloit, OH United States KTM
4Mackenzie Tricker 02:04:00.779 Travelers Rest, SC United States KTM
5Rachel Gutish 02:08:07.611 Terre Haute, IN United States GasGas
Full Results

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
2Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States157
3Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States138
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States125
5Lyndon Snodgrass Australia108
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia192
2Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States157
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States155
4Ruy Barbosa Chile128
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States122
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States201
2Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States186
3Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States156
4Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States152
5Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States127
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tayla Jones Yass Australia205
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States191
3Rachael Archer New Zealand172
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States123
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada106
Full Standings

And check out the eMTB highlights from the Mason-Dixon GNCC below as well.

MASON-DIXON GNCC EMTB OVERALL RESULTS

Main image by Ken Hill

