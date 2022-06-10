Ricky Carmichael to Serve as TV Color Commentator For Thunder Valley National

This year for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship TV broadcast, there are several big changes. First off, the motos will be broadcast live on MAVTV or streamed on MAVTV Plus. Three motos will be broadcast live on NBC. [Note, check out the following code for a discount: New subscribers to MAVTV Plus can use discount code PROMX50 to receive 50 percent off your first month subscription (Valid until 6/29/22)].

The second big change will be the TV broadcast crew. Racer X’s own Jason Weigandt will continue to serve as the play-by-play host, but he will be joined by former champions throughout the summer, who will serve as the color commentators, as stated in a press release by MX Sports in mid-May.

So, for the third round Thunder Valley National this weekend, Weigandt will be joined in the TV broadcast booth by three-time 125 Class (1997, 1998, and 1999) and seven-time premier Class Champion (2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, & 2006) Ricky Carmichael.

Note: This weekend's broadcast schedule is slightly different: the 450 Class motos will be first AND the first 450 Class moto—which will start at 2 p.m. in Colorado—will only be live on NBC. You can watch the replay of the first 450 Class moto on MAVTV and MAVTV Plus at 8 p.m EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

Check out the broadcast schedule for the third round below and click here to check out the full Pro Motocross broadcast schedule.