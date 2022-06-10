BREAKING AWAY (Matthes)

Look, I know we're only four motos down, and making assumptions with twenty motos to go is a bold move, but it does seem like we're getting some clarity in both classes, right? Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson, and Ken Roczen seem like they're gonna hog up a lot of the podiums in the 450 Class, right? Yes, Christian Craig will be in there, and yes, I still think Justin Barcia will be there at some point, but we've seen a clear breakaway and some tiers in the class as of right now.

Same thing in the 250 Class: Jett and Hunter Lawrence have been there and will be there the rest of the way, with Hunter probably being the fastest guy in both motos at Hangtown. We've seen Jo Shimoda right there through the four motos, and then Justin Cooper is fixed! There's your four guys I think, and I might've put RJ Hampshire in there as a guy who can podium or win, but he'll be out for a while after a scary crash at Hangtown. Sure, a Michael Mosiman can win a moto or perhaps Seth Hammaker or Levi Kitchen can get on the box, but like the 450s, we're seeing a clear tier in the 250 Class through four motos and, in my opinion, barring injury (a big IF in our sport), that's what we're going to continue to see.

It's going to be a hot one in Colorado this weekend, and of course at elevation, so we'll see our first real test of fitness this weekend. Also, I don't know who was on Eli Tomac's bike last year at Thunder Valley when he went 11-10, but I think we'll see a better ET this weekend. I should say that we misspoke on our Hangtown Review pod when we mentioned ET switching from his hybrid air fork to an all-air one for the second moto (which really seemed extreme at the time), but in fact he was on an all-air fork all day long with just a setting change for the second moto. ET has tried the hybrid air and all-air during testing but is currently, or was at Hangtown, on the all-air fork. At Fox Raceway he was on the hybrid.

Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

Two rounds down, ten to go. This weekend is going to be more of a test for the riders, though. With temperatures heading to the mid-90s and Denver sitting above 5,000 feet of elevation, both man and machine will be asked hard questions.

The elevation wreaks havoc on the engines, starving them for oxygen and also creating a tendency for fuel to boil inside the tank. Teams will employ measures that likely won’t be used at any other round, such as using pump gas instead of race gas, ramping up piston compression, and reconfiguring fuel maps. All of those changes are an attempt to replicate engine performance and reliability that is normally taken for granted.

For the riders, the elevation and subsequent lack of oxygen are challenging but not impossible to overcome. There are two differing theories on timing and acclimation. Some believe coming to the event early and allowing your body to normalize provides a better chance for peak performance on Saturday. Others believe shortening that exposure to the altitude is the way to go. These riders will fly in late Friday night, get the job done Saturday, and fly back out before their body is any the wiser (theoretically). My thoughts on this are to do whatever your body seems to like more, everyone’s experience is a little different.

The other key for the weekend will be hydration. The high temperatures will only exacerbate an already tough day. Riders are often concerned with hydration for any Lucas Oil Pro Motocross race, but these conditions will put a premium on it. I would be getting IVs if possible (right up until the regulation window, anyway). Being able to push hard in the second half of the second moto might be a rarity, but if you are one of the lucky few, the results will reflect it.