Justin Bogle Taking a Break from Pro Motocross
The Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team has announced Justin Bogle “has decided to take a break” from the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Oklahoma native finished 13th in the 450SX standings of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, then finished 20-20-37-DNS in the first four motos of the season, finishing 22nd and 41st overall, respectively.
“With the support of his family and team, Justin Bogle of team Twisted Tea/ HEP Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance has decided to take a break from the 2022 Lucas Oil Outdoor National Championship. The burden of a grueling Supercross season, where Justin was one of only 10 athletes to lead a premiere class main event while accomplishing multiple top-ten finishes, has compelled Justin to press the reset button and recover. Although no timetable has been set for his return, we look forward to seeing Justin back on the racetrack in the near future.”
Pipes Motorsports Group, AKA the Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team ran by Dustin Pipes, was recently announced as one of the ten exclusive teams in the all-new FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX). While the team has yet to clarify its roster for the WSX, we would not be surprised to see Bogle return to the active roster for the pilot run of the new series later this fall.
Steve Matthes has reported on Twitter that privateer Marshal Weltin will join the team for Pro Motocross, although an official announcement on that has yet to be announced.
Looks like Weltin will get the HEP Suzuki ride for the nationals, Bogle still on team but taking break from MX.— Steve Matthes (@pulpmx) June 8, 2022