The third round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, June 11, at the Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado.
Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV Plus. New subscribers to MAVTV Plus can use discount code PROMX50 to receive 50 percent off your first month subscription (Valid until 6/29/22)]. Three motos will be broadcast live on NBC.
A broadcast of qualifying will start at 9 a.m. local time on MAVTV Plus. Action kicks off in the morning with live coverage of qualifying from Colorado at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT for the opener. NBC will carry live coverage of the first motos beginning at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT (450 Class motos followed by the 250 Class). Then, MAVTV and MAVTV Plus will carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT, and the first 450 Class moto will be broadcasted on MAVTV at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.
Note, the qualifying broadcast for the third round will also be live streamed for free on the Pro Motocross (American Motocross) YouTube channel.
Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Ricky Carmichael will serve as TV color commentator for the Thunder Valley National.
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have two weekends off as the series will be back in action for the ninth round Snowshoe GNCC at the Snowshoe Mountain Resort on June 25 and 26.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action for the 11th round MXGP of Germany on June 11 and 12. Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
Thunder ValleySaturday, June 11
- QualifyingLiveJune 11 - 12:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJune 11 - 4:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJune 11 - 5:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJune 11 - 6:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJune 11 - 7:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1June 11 - 8:00 PM
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
FIM Motocross World Championship
- MXGP
MXGP of GermanyEMX125, EMX250 Races
Sunday, June 12
2022 Standings
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
450 Class
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|94
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|82
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|76
|4
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|75
|5
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|72
250 Class
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|95
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|84
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|72
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|60
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|59
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|438
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|365
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|339
|4
|Jorge Prado
|332
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|306
MX2
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|427
|2
|Jago Geerts
|416
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|323
|4
|Kevin Horgmo
|295
|5
|Mikkel Haarup
|281
Other Info
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Lakewood, Colorado
701 S Rooney Rd
Morrison, CO 80465
Practice & Qualifying — 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT
Motos — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Tickets
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Ticket information for the Thunder Valley National.
Track Map
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
FIM Motocross World Championship
Animated Track Map
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Race Day Schedule
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Thunder Valley National Race Day Schedule | June 11
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Lakewood, Colorado.