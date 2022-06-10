Results Archive
How to Watch Thunder Valley and MXGP of Germany

June 10, 2022 2:45pm
by:

The third round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, June 11, at the Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado.

Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV Plus. New subscribers to MAVTV Plus can use discount code PROMX50 to receive 50 percent off your first month subscription (Valid until 6/29/22)]. Three motos will be broadcast live on NBC.

Questions or concerns with your account? Email racehelp@mavtv.com.

A broadcast of qualifying will start at 9 a.m. local time on MAVTV Plus. Action kicks off in the morning with live coverage of qualifying from Colorado at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT for the opener. NBC will carry live coverage of the first motos beginning at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT (450 Class motos followed by the 250 Class). Then, MAVTV and MAVTV Plus will carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT, and the first 450 Class moto will be broadcasted on MAVTV at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

Note, the qualifying broadcast for the third round will also be live streamed for free on the Pro Motocross (American Motocross) YouTube channel.

Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Ricky Carmichael will serve as TV color commentator for the Thunder Valley National.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have two weekends off as the series will be back in action for the ninth round Snowshoe GNCC at the Snowshoe Mountain Resort on June 25 and 26.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action for the 11th round MXGP of Germany on June 11 and 12. Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Thunder Valley

     Saturday, June 11
    Thunder Valley Motocross Park
    Lakewood, CO US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      June 11 - 12:00 PM
      mav-tv-plus
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 11 - 4:00 PM
      nbc
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 11 - 5:00 PM
      mav-tv-plus
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 11 - 5:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 11 - 6:00 PM
      mav-tv-plus
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 11 - 6:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 11 - 7:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 11 - 7:00 PM
      mav-tv-plus
    • 450 Class Moto 1
      June 11 - 8:00 PM
      mav-tv-plus
Motocross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

FIM Motocross World Championship

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Germany

     EMX125, EMX250 Races
    Sunday, June 12
    Teutschenthal
    Saxony-Anhalt DE Germany
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      June 11 - 10:15 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      June 11 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      June 12 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      June 12 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      June 12 - 10:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      June 12 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      June 12 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      June 12 - 11:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2022 Standings

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States94
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany82
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States76
4Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States75
5Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States72
250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia95
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia84
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan72
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States60
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States59
FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia438
2Maxime Renaux France365
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland339
4Jorge Prado Spain332
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands306
MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France427
2Jago Geerts Belgium416
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany323
4Kevin Horgmo Norway295
5Mikkel Haarup Denmark281
Other Links

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

General

2022 AMA Numbers

Thunder Valley National

Thunder Valley National Race Center

Thunder Valley National Injury Report

450 Class Entry List

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 450 Entry List

June 11, 2022
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
3Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
5Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
12Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 450
17Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States KAW KX450SR
250 Class Entry List

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 250 Entry List

June 11, 2022
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
29Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
30Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
31Jalek Swoll
Belleview, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
FIM Motocross World Championship

General

MXGP Live Timing

2022 MXGP and MX2 Team Guide

MXGP of Germany

MXGP of Germany Race Center

MXGP of Germany Timetable

MXGP of Germany MXGP Entry List

MXGP of Germany MX2 Entry List

Other Info

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Lakewood, Colorado
701 S Rooney Rd
Morrison, CO 80465

Practice & Qualifying — 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT
Motos — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT

Tickets

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Ticket information for the Thunder Valley National.

Track Map

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

2022 Thunder Valley National fan map
2022 Thunder Valley National fan map MX Sports

FIM Motocross World Championship

The 2022 MXGP of Germany layout.
The 2022 MXGP of Germany layout. MXGP

Animated Track Map

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Race Day Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Thunder Valley National Race Day Schedule | June 11

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Lakewood, Colorado.

2022 Thunder Valley National weekend schedule
2022 Thunder Valley National weekend schedule MX Sports

