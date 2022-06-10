The third round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, June 11, at the Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado.

Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV Plus. New subscribers to MAVTV Plus can use discount code PROMX50 to receive 50 percent off your first month subscription (Valid until 6/29/22)]. Three motos will be broadcast live on NBC.

Questions or concerns with your account? Email racehelp@mavtv.com.

A broadcast of qualifying will start at 9 a.m. local time on MAVTV Plus. Action kicks off in the morning with live coverage of qualifying from Colorado at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT for the opener. NBC will carry live coverage of the first motos beginning at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT (450 Class motos followed by the 250 Class). Then, MAVTV and MAVTV Plus will carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT, and the first 450 Class moto will be broadcasted on MAVTV at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

Note, the qualifying broadcast for the third round will also be live streamed for free on the Pro Motocross (American Motocross) YouTube channel.

Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Ricky Carmichael will serve as TV color commentator for the Thunder Valley National.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have two weekends off as the series will be back in action for the ninth round Snowshoe GNCC at the Snowshoe Mountain Resort on June 25 and 26.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action for the 11th round MXGP of Germany on June 11 and 12. Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship