We're finally out of California and starting to trek our way towards the East Coast! Third stop for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is in the Mile High City this weekend right outside of Denver Colorado. Jason Weigandt and Tom Journet team up in this weekend's First Look breaking down what happened last weekend and what to look forward to this weekend with a couple major track changes!

Film/edit/host/everything: Tom Journet

Main image: Align Media

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D Helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design.