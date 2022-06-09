A top tier round of the series greets riders for round three. Thunder Valley Motocross Park is located just to the west of Denver and the most metro of outdoor venues. It feels more like a supercross location than motocross but the convenience is appreciated by everyone that travels to these events. With that area of the world being very outdoor-activity-oriented, turnout is often very strong for this race, too. For these reasons and more, Thunder Valley is one of, if not my favorite race of the year.
Dirty Little Secrets
Located on the side of a large foothill, the track offers elevation change and difficult off cambers. Speaking of elevation, Thunder Valley is situated at over 5,000 feet. That elevation and subsequent lack of oxygen wreaks havoc on both man and machine. Engines need oxygen to burn fuel and as the oxygen is stifled, the ability to burn efficiently is lessened, too. The lack of power is immediately felt as riders roll out onto the racetrack Saturday morning. There are things the teams can do to counteract the ill effects but it’s a salvage job at best. Gearing changes, increased compression, fuel map changes, and changing the fuel itself can all help but there is simply no way to replace the oxygen that sea level elevation can provide. As for the riders, they will be feeling the lack of oxygen, too. I usually felt it while walking the track on Friday, breathing much harder than I should have been. I also noticed being out of breath on qualifying laps on Saturday morning, when riders are pushing to the absolute limit. I felt like I acclimated quickly, though, and didn’t really notice it during the races. Point being, if you see riders laboring on Saturday afternoon or hear strange noises coming from their engine, it’s almost a guarantee the elevation is the culprit.
Who’s Hot
Jett Lawrence has won two races in a row. He was miserably sick last weekend but still somehow found a way to get it done.
Justin Cooper bounced back nicely after a demoralizing opener. He was up front all day long and surely regained his confidence.
Hunter Lawrence has a few deficiencies to sort out, but his riding is on par with the best in the class. He is his best self in 2022.
Jo Shimoda could have won that second moto if he hadn’t tipped over. He looks primed to win a moto soon.
Jason Anderson won his first 450 overall after a long time trying. He was oozing relief and joy on the podium Saturday. Thunder Valley should be conducive to him as long as he doesn’t face any altitude sickness issues.
Eli Tomac won the second moto and continued his Hangtown excellence. He is still my odds-on favorite to win this title.
Chase Sexton appears ready to arrive. He is getting good starts, running the best lap times, and fitness seems to be another strength. Is this the year?
Ken Roczen is still running around near the front and racking up points. His first lap speed is a thing of legend.
Who’s Not
Nate Thrasher won the final round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and set a pretty high expectation for this summer, but things haven’t quite panned out so far.
Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki hasn’t had the opening rounds that they would prefer.
Justin Barcia seems to be struggling to find his outdoor flow so far. Usually a top five mainstay, he should be better as we move east.
Bold Predictions
Tony Cairoli’s son, Chase, signs a factory KTM contract for the 2038 season. Roger De Coster will still be team manager during that era.
June 10 is officially coined “Stark Varg Day” as every media outlet on earth floods the internet with content.
Justin Cooper holeshots the first moto by 30 yards.
I log a grand total of zero hours of sleep throughout the weekend, instead watching round the clock coverage of Thunder Valley, MXGP, and Formula 1.
After winning Hangtown even though violently ill, scientists convince Jett Lawrence to push the limits of human resiliency. He agrees to race each weekend with a designated difficulty. This weekend he will tackle acid reflux, followed by lock jaw at High Point, and male pattern baldness for Red Bud.
My Picks
250
Donut Guy (Jett Lawrence)
HLaw (Hunter Lawrence)
JCoop (Justin Cooper)