Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Announces Signing of Jordon Smith for 2023

Wow, big news just dropped for the 2023 season! Vital MX’s Michael Lindsay was the first to report this recently but now it is official: Jordon Smith will join the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team for the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. After several years of injuries—a wrist injury hindered his final season with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team, then two years with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team where a torn ACL and then a shoulder injury ended his two green years early—Smith signed with the Australian-based Fire Power Honda Racing team for 2022 supercross. Smith finished sixth in the 250SX East Region championship with finished of 10-18-17-18-15-17-0-9-12 (the zero coming from not making the Atlanta Supercross East/West Showdown main event).

Smith will join the Star team next year that is expected to return a rather young roster of Nate Thrasher, Levi Kitchen, Nick Romano, and Matthew LeBlanc.

The full press release from Yamaha is below.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Signs Jordon Smith

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team is pleased to announce the addition of Jordon Smith to their 2023 roster in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross championships.

Smith has three wins and multiple podiums in the 250 Supercross class and took the runner-up spot in the 250SX East Championship in 2018. It’s been a tough few years for the rider from Belmont, North Carolina, who was sidelined with injuries the following seasons. Back to full fitness, a reenergized Smith is hungrier than ever and ready to come out swinging next season with Yamaha.

Jensen Hendler, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team manager:

“We are excited to get things started with Jordon as we have the resources to help him be very successful next year. Jordon has shown potential in the past, and we look forward to a successful 2023!”

Jordon Smith, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing