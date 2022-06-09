Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Australian SX
Gillman
Articles
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 12
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 18
Articles
Full Schedule

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Announces Signing of Jordon Smith for 2023

June 9, 2022 11:25am | by: &
Wow, big news just dropped for the 2023 season! Vital MX’s Michael Lindsay was the first to report this recently but now it is official: Jordon Smith will join the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team for the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. After several years of injuries—a wrist injury hindered his final season with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team, then two years with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team where a torn ACL and then a shoulder injury ended his two green years early—Smith signed with the Australian-based Fire Power Honda Racing team for 2022 supercross. Smith finished sixth in the 250SX East Region championship with finished of 10-18-17-18-15-17-0-9-12 (the zero coming from not making the Atlanta Supercross East/West Showdown main event).

Smith will join the Star team next year that is expected to return a rather young roster of Nate Thrasher, Levi Kitchen, Nick Romano, and Matthew LeBlanc.

The full press release from Yamaha is below.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Signs Jordon Smith

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team is pleased to announce the addition of Jordon Smith to their 2023 roster in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross championships.

Smith has three wins and multiple podiums in the 250 Supercross class and took the runner-up spot in the 250SX East Championship in 2018. It’s been a tough few years for the rider from Belmont, North Carolina, who was sidelined with injuries the following seasons. Back to full fitness, a reenergized Smith is hungrier than ever and ready to come out swinging next season with Yamaha.

Jensen Hendler, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team manager:

“We are excited to get things started with Jordon as we have the resources to help him be very successful next year. Jordon has shown potential in the past, and we look forward to a successful 2023!”

Jordon Smith, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“I’m really excited to be joining the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team. After a few rough years, this past year was a building year for me. My goal was to get back to a factory team, and after all of the hard work I put in, I landed on the best team out there. I’m really excited to get to work and see what I can do working with this great group of people!”

