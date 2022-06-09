Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Australian SX
Gillman
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 11
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 12
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 18
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Tony Cairoli's American Adventure

Exhaust Podcast Tony Cairoli's American Adventure

June 9, 2022 10:15am
by:

Nine-time World Champion Tony Cairoli is trying to mix business with pleasure this summer, checking the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship off of his racing bucket list while also slipping into retirement. He's not training as hard as he did in his prime days, but he's still a racer with pride, and he still wants to do well. It's a tricky balance, but Tony seems to be enjoying it all either way. He joined Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas on the Staging Area pre-race show before Hangtown and discussed how this American deal came to be (he revealed that he wanted to race but had to wait on the status of Jeffrey Herlings first before getting the green light from KTM) and how he's adapting to U.S. bikes, tracks, and more.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by YoshimuraLeatt, and AOMC.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

