The following press release is from the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA):

AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Announces 2022 Nominees

Voting to determine the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2022 is now open

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame is pleased to announce the list of nominees for the Class of 2022, and that voting is now open.

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame selection committees have put forward 21 nominees from eight areas of influence: Ambassadors & Industry, Design & Engineering, Dirt Track, Leadership & Rights, Motocross & Supercross, Off-Road, Road Racing and Specialty Competition.

Nominees include:

Competition

Kenny Coolbeth (Dirt Track)

Vicki Farr (Specialty Competition)

Barry Hawk (Off Road)

Grant Langston (Motocross & Supercross)

Tom Reiser (Specialty Competition)

Erin Sills (Specialty Competition)

Ben Spies (Road Racing)

James Stewart (Motocross & Supercross)

Non-Competition

Gina Boviard (Ambassadors & Industry)

Robert Coy (Ambassadors & Industry)

Michael Czysz (Design & Engineering)

Bill Dutcher (Ambassadors & Industry)

Effie Hotchkiss (Ambassadors & Industry)

Sandy Kosman (Design & Engineering)

Anthony Mills (Design & Engineering)

Paul Schlegel (Ambassadors & Industry)

Well-Qualified

Ron Finch (Design & Engineering)

Richard Gross (Dirt Track)

Greg Hancock (Specialty Competition)

Richard Uhl (Design & Engineering)

Charles Umbenhaur (Leadership & Rights)

“The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame nominees for 2022 include men and women who’ve excelled in competition, advocacy and promotion of the sport of motorcycling,” said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman. “They have advanced motorcycling in many diverse areas, from creating innovative motorcycle designs, to excelling in dirt track, motocross and road racing competition, to creating enduring events that have helped grow motorcycling, to advocating for motorcyclists’ rights. We’re honored to recognize all the 2022 nominees and look forward to announcing the Class of 2022 soon.”

Voting for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2022 is now open. Eligible voters include past Hall of Fame inductees, members of the AMA and AMHF Boards of Directors, and members of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Category Selection Committees. AMA Life Members with at least 25 years of consecutive membership are also eligible to vote but should update their contact information to stay informed on the latest voting news.

Voting ends July 1, 2022.

Voting results will be announced in August, and the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Oct. 28, in Pickerington, Ohio.

To vote on this year’s nominees, visit https://americanmotorcyclist.com/hof-vote-verify.

