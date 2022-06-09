Speaking of intensity, you’ve been here before, you knew it was going to be intense, but have you been surprised at the current level of intensity?

Yes and no. I knew six years away, if I had a whole year to prepare maybe, but I knew the speed and intensity were going to be the biggest factors. For me, that’s going to take time. It’s going to come. I just need to keep steadily applying myself and closing the gap, and for me that’s the challenge, to keep improving. I do believe with where I was kind of gauging, especially in the first moto, where Eli and Christian, and Kenny, I do think we’re making progress. It’s baby steps, but where we were at last weekend to this weekend, it’s encouraging. For me the intensity and speed from a guy like Eli is unbelievable, and from a guy like Chase, he’s just got this raw speed, and he’s smooth. I always knew watching him come up he was going to be really good, so racing with him firsthand, you knew it was going to be tough.

Coming back, are you finding things that you didn’t necessarily think about, but find all kinds of things on race day just coming back to you? Like after qualifying I saw you looked like you were on a mission, you looked intense, and it was straight back to the pits and were immediately talking to Carlos [Rivera] right away. Do you just fall right back into it?

Yeah, it’s kind of the challenge of the whole sport. Yeah, you work physically, and you have to work on the bike, and do all the testing you want, but the race is the true test. So you always want to talk things through to make small steps and changes. We’re trying to get better; we’re driven to get better. Even if we won this weekend, back in the past we’d still be asking how we could get better. It’s inevitable and we’re always evolving because even if you’re winning the competition will catch up. Everything keeps evolving. I think we just have to be proactive, and that’s what you’re seeing.

This question may not apply because it’s not like you haven’t been riding in the last six years, but are you surprised at the difference of the factory equipment now versus when you were racing before?

In ’18 there was a new model, and they raced that one all the way up to the new model they just came out with. This bike, the feel and comfort are for sure better. That was one of the draws to racing again. It was like, ‘Man, I want to race this bike.’ The overall bike has gotten better, and so has all the equipment. Everything has evolved.