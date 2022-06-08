Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Australian SX
Gillman
Articles
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 12
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 18
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Hangtown Race Examination

June 8, 2022 4:20pm | by:

Each moto at the 2022 Hangtown Motocross Classic felt like it was coming down to the very end with such close racing all day long. We look at how lapped traffic shaped some of the 450 class battles on the day, Chase Sexton trusting Ken Roczen's cornering ability, Eli Tomac riding one-footed through braking bumps, and Antonio Cairoli corking out a big scrub after grabbing the holeshot in the final moto of the day.

We also take a look at Seth Hammaker and Jalek Swoll coming together, Jo Shimoda making a sweet pass on Justin Cooper, and Jett Lawrence surviving a rough day to take the overall win. All of that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of MAVTV Plus.

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service.

ON X OFFROAD APP

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
July 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now