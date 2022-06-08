That was the one thing that was always being mentioned about his career, but after a fantastic 450SX season, I predicted his MX overall winless streak would come to an end this year (yeah I know, real Kreskin stuff there), and after you saw how well he rode at the opener, it was a no brainer that one of the odder streaks in MX would come to an end. He was very good at Pala and even better at Hangtown, and when you think about it, it’s a natural progression that he should be better at motocross than he’s shown. He’s a very natural and fluid rider who is capable of being a bit of a freelancer out there. Think about how many times we’ve seen him go off the track and do something cool to get back on. He’s got a bit of an FMX rider in him, he’s creative, he can make jumps out of different things (as we saw at Hangtown), he’s able to move more outdoors, and he’s the exact opposite of a robotic, lap time, hit the same line every lap, type of rider. In short, he’s perfect for the outdoors!

He rode great at Hangtown and he’ll be a factor in this title the rest of the way as well. This win is just the start of more this summer, methinks.

Chase Sexton has gone 1-1-2-2 to start the season and he was less than a second behind Anderson in moto one, and Eli Tomac in moto two. The late charges are almost as impressive as his speed in the motos. Notice I said “almost” because his speed is ridiculous. He’s led every moto this year and has almost double the number of laps led as the next guy. Great start to the season for Sexton as he seems to have everything held together right now. And I don’t hear much about either him or Ken Roczen not enjoying their Honda’s right now, which is something that was lingering all during SX. So does Honda have a better MX setting than SX? I don’t think so. There are plenty of smart dudes over there and it’s the second year of the bike. I just think both riders are in good spots right now and this is what you get with riders who are happy and uber-fast.