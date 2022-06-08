Chase Sexton has been on fire the opening two rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series. Even though he did not win at Hangtown, he was right there both motos and his consistency has kept the red plate on his #23 machine. Ryan Dungey, on the other hand seems not to have lost any speed at all in his retirement, shocking even the biggest Dungey fans with his rides at the first two rounds. With Thunder Valley this weekend, one of the gnarlier stops on the circuit due to high elevation and deep ruts, we asked some of our experts their thoughts on these topics. Read below to see what Coty Schock, Alex Ray, and Cade Clason had to say:
Everyone marvels at Chase Sexton’s riding style. What do you see there?
Coty Schock: I see Chase Sexton as the most comfortable he’s been on the bike. He’s been flowing really well this outdoor season and you can tell that factory Honda has a good balance right now with the bike. It tends to be harder to tune a 450 than a 250 because of the difference in weight and the inertia the 450 produces. Whatever the red tent has found seems to be working for them and Chase is making it look smooth as butter.
Alex Ray: I see someone who's sturdy, secure, and strong on the motorcycle. Someone who is always on his toes. Something that I wish I could do on a motorcycle! If I’m a young, up-and-coming amateur or a father of a young rider I’m wanting my kid to watch Chase Sexton and how he handles a motorcycle around the track.
Cade Clason: Sexton's form is top notch. Feet on, strong, and he moves the bike around with his body so well. I think he’s one of the strongest guys physically out there at the moment, almost like a prime Dungey. Dungey was always the fittest guy out there and I think Chase is trying to emulate that in his riding and training.
Ryan Dungey is back and running strong after five years off. What do you think of that?
Schock: The Dunge is gonna Dunge, simple as that. If you look at his career, he’s the most consistent and healthy man in the field and the dude is a powerhouse. I’m a firm believer he hasn’t stopped training off the bike since he retired. He’s been fit his entire life and the man is just a different breed. Definitely cool to see him out there right now, but, even better, I can see him producing some incredible rides here real soon as we head east in a few weeks.
Ray: Ryan Dungey is one of greats! I love seeing him back at the races. I think the best thing about it is the fact that yes, he has been gone for five years but at the same time he looks like the same old Dunge that hasn’t skipped a beat! I think he has tried to come back a few times since he retired but nothing ever lined up until now. OMG IT’S WORKING! Does it keep going after the nationals? I don’t know but as a fan of the sport I hope so.
Clason: He has truly surprised me; I never would have expected him to come back and be this good. Fitness-wise, sure, he’s always been fit, but his speed is so close to where he was in the past. I really can’t believe he has been able to come back and be this strong. I actually lost $100 to Matthes betting on #222 and so this stings even a little bit more.
What are some of the keys to riding Thunder Valley?
Schock: Ahhh Thunder Valley! Thunder Valley is just one of those tracks where you have to follow the saying “expect the unexpected” because of how often it changes every lap. The soil can look tacky in sections but really it’s slick and vice versa. I feel it’s important to get a decent start and find your pace early because the elevation is a factor as well. If you can get your breathing points down and find a pace you’re comfortable running for 30-plus-2 then you’re unstoppable.
Ray: Thunder Valley is its own animal. So many factors, but the main one is elevation to me. You have to be very confident in your fitness going there with the air being so thin. Your bike is quite a bit slower up there too so first gear starts come into play as well, and most of us don’t practice those on a normal basis.
The long downhill ruts can jump up and bite you as well. It’s crazy because you’re trying to hop bumps and scrub to stay low and get the power to the ground with being underpowered, but you also have to be patient with the ruts and not end up cross rutting going down some of the hills. This year, I’ve noticed a bit different track prep the first two races so I’m curious to see how they prep Colorado this weekend, and if I’ll have Ben LeMay on my fantasy team.
Clason: I would say one important thing is figuring out how you're going to start. With the altitude and uphill start, a lot of riders choose first gear. You really want a good start there because the roost is absolutely terrible. Trust me, I would know! Another key would be downhill speed. The hills there don’t look big on TV, but they are long and rutted. Being able to carry good speed at the bottom to slingshot up the next is a huge factor. Then of course you have to deal with the ruts. This is the first SUPER rutty track of the year, and you can always tell who’s been riding ruts and who’s been riding hard pack. It's a big difference and it comes at you quickly!