Chase Sexton has been on fire the opening two rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series. Even though he did not win at Hangtown, he was right there both motos and his consistency has kept the red plate on his #23 machine. Ryan Dungey, on the other hand seems not to have lost any speed at all in his retirement, shocking even the biggest Dungey fans with his rides at the first two rounds. With Thunder Valley this weekend, one of the gnarlier stops on the circuit due to high elevation and deep ruts, we asked some of our experts their thoughts on these topics. Read below to see what Coty Schock, Alex Ray, and Cade Clason had to say:

Everyone marvels at Chase Sexton’s riding style. What do you see there?

Coty Schock: I see Chase Sexton as the most comfortable he’s been on the bike. He’s been flowing really well this outdoor season and you can tell that factory Honda has a good balance right now with the bike. It tends to be harder to tune a 450 than a 250 because of the difference in weight and the inertia the 450 produces. Whatever the red tent has found seems to be working for them and Chase is making it look smooth as butter.

Alex Ray: I see someone who's sturdy, secure, and strong on the motorcycle. Someone who is always on his toes. Something that I wish I could do on a motorcycle! If I’m a young, up-and-coming amateur or a father of a young rider I’m wanting my kid to watch Chase Sexton and how he handles a motorcycle around the track.

Cade Clason: Sexton's form is top notch. Feet on, strong, and he moves the bike around with his body so well. I think he’s one of the strongest guys physically out there at the moment, almost like a prime Dungey. Dungey was always the fittest guy out there and I think Chase is trying to emulate that in his riding and training.