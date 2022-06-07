Coastal Racing’s Russell (XC1) & Lafferty (XC2) Win at Mason-Dixon GNCC
Main image by Mitch Kendra
The following press release is from GNCC Racing:
Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon: Motorcycle Race Report
Coastal Racing’s Ricky Russell and Ryder Lafferty Earn XC1 and XC2 Wins
MORRIS, Pa—The eighth round, Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon, of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, concluded on Sunday June 5, 2022, in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. As temperatures began to rise throughout the day, the dry and dusty conditions would make for a challenging day of racing.
Starting out the day strong was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger as he grabbed the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award and led the pack of riders into the woods. Bollinger would soon have company from Coastal GasGas Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell as the two were wheel-to-wheel for the first couple of laps. Russell and Bollinger would swap the lead position throughout the majority of the race.
Russell would make a pass for the lead as the white flag came out, indicating one more lap of racing, while Bollinger would unfortunately suffer a hand injury when he had an incident with a lapped rider. Russell would continue to lead the way as he came through to earn his first overall victory in five years, his second overall win ever.
Rev Motorsports/GasGas Racing’s Grant Baylor would battle his way back up after a seventh place start to the day. Baylor would continue to push his way through the pack as he consistently made his passes stick throughout the duration of the race. Baylor would come through second overall in Pennsylvania.
Returning to the podium with a third overall was Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn. Ashburn would have a top five start to the day, and he would continue to put his head down and push. Ashburn would earn his fifth podium finish of the season as well as continue to hold the second place points in the points standings.
After starting at the back of the pack Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong would work his way up through as he moved into the fourth place position on the last lap of the race. Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang rounded out the top five in XC1 after a tough day of racing.
“I got a bad start and kind of screwed it up for myself and was dead last,” DeLong said in a post-race statement. “I just had to work my way up through the pack and I did it slowly. I kept chipping away and got into fifth and then, I got around Trevor on the last lap. He had an issue, so I ended up fourth – so that was a good day. I never gave up or stopped trying. I felt strong. So that's a confidence-builder and good momentum for me.”
Bollinger would make his way through the finish in sixth after smacking his hand in a last lap incident. FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Joshua Toth would call it a day after four laps of racing after catching his leg on a tree root causing a lot of discomfort. AmPro Yamaha’s Layne Michael would suffer a DNF this past weekend after dislocating his shoulder on the opening laps.
“It was a good day,” Bollinger said in a Husqvarna press release. “I actually pulled the holeshot and led the first lap. I fell back to second and was following Ricky, then was able to make the pass again. I led from the third lap to the fifth lap and unfortunately, I got together with a lapper with a little over a lap to go. At first, I thought I just hit my hand a little bit but I couldn't hold on. My hand kept falling off, so I just tried to manage from there. It's good to be out front leading all day, and it was a bummer thing but it's part of racing. We'll be back as soon as we can.”
In the XC2 250 Pro class it was Coastal GasGas Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty coming through to earn his second win of the season. Lafferty would have to battle throughout the race with Tely Energy/KTM Racing’s Liam Draper, who also earned the $250 STACYC XC2 Holeshot Award, as the two would swap the lead position. Draper would unfortunately suffer a mechanical issue and be unable to complete the last lap of the race.
However, Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass would then pick up the pace and battle Lafferty for that number one position with just one lap to go. Lafferty would make his way back around Snodgrass with just miles to go in the race. The duo would emerge from the woods wheel-to-wheel as they headed towards the checkered flag. Lafferty would hold the lead coming through just 1.3 seconds ahead of Snodgrass. Phoenix Racing’s Ruy Barbosa would round out the top three XC2 finishers after working his way up from an eighth place start at round eight.
In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was once again Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Brody Johnson taking the win, his fifth of the season. However, Johnson would have to battle with Carolina XC/Moose Racing/XC Gear’s Zack Hayes throughout the race as the two would swap the number one position throughout the three-hour race. Johnson would make his way back into the lead and hold that until the checkered flag came out. Hayes would continue to push and hold onto that second place position as Husqvarna/Fly Racing/Coppersmith Racing’s Jake Froman held third in the XC3 class for the duration of the race.
Bringing home the Top Amateur honors at the Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon was Grant Davis as he took the 250 A class win with a 13th overall finishing position. Trevor Maley came through 18th overall and second in 250 A to earn him the second spot on the Top Amateur podium, with Jason Tino finishing 20th overall and third in the 250 A class.
In the WXC class it was Enduro Engineering/MEPMX/Fly Racing/KTM’s Mackenzie Tricker grabbing the $100 Trail Jesters WXC Holeshot Award. Although it would not take long for Rockstar Husqvarna/Surge Off-Road Coaching Team’s Tayla Jones to make her way into the lead position.
Fly Racing/FMF Racing/KTM Racing’s Brandy Richards would make her way to battle Jones and a pass for the lead on the third lap of the race. Jones and Richards would continue to battle, with Jones making the pass back for the lead and coming in to take the win. Richards would hold onto second in the class, while Trail Jesters/KTM Racing’s Korie Steede would remain in the third place position for the duration of the race.
Earning his eighth-straight win of the season was Nicholas DeFeo in the morning youth race, as he took the overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win. Coming through to earn second overall on the morning and the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class win was Ryan Amancio. Peyton Feather would round out the top three youth overall finishers, while also earning the second in YXC1. Sawyer Carratura battled back to earn third in the YXC1 class, while Brody Amos and Cade Staats came through to earn the second and third spots in the YXC2 class.
In the 85cc (12-13) class it was Levi Wilkins earning the win, as Brayden Baisley earned the 85cc Big Wheel (12-15) class win. Colton McQuarrie brought home the 85cc (7-11) class win, while Travis Lentz and Levi Rains earned the 65cc (10-11) and 65cc (7-8) class wins in Pennsylvania. In the 65cc (9) class it was Deegan Caplinger earning the win. The Girls Sr. (12-15) class victory went to Ellie Winland, while Sahara Robinson took home the Girls Jr. (8-11) class win. Trey Tanner from Webster Springs, WV came through to earn the Trail Rider (7-15) class win.
Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon Results and Points Standings
Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania
Round 8 of 13
Sunday, June 5, 2022
Overall Results
XC1
Mason-Dixon - Overall RaceJune 4, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ricky Russell
|03:02:30.799
|Duvall, WA
|GasGas
|2
|Grant Baylor
|03:02:56.784
|Belton, SC
|GasGas
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|03:03:10.290
|Cookeville, TN
|Husqvarna
|4
|Craig Delong
|03:03:47.899
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|5
|Ryder Lafferty
|03:05:27.319
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
XC2
Mason-Dixon - XC2 Pro RaceJune 4, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ryder Lafferty
|03:05:27.319
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|2
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|03:05:28.678
|Kawasaki
|3
|Ruy Barbosa
|03:09:16.179
|Honda
|4
|Benjamin Herrera
|03:10:11.630
|Kawasaki
|5
|Evan Smith
|03:10:35.825
|Jefferson, GA
|Beta
XC3
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Brody Johnson
|03:17:16.175
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|2
|Zack Hayes
|03:18:06.939
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
|3
|Jake Froman
|03:18:32.861
|Lynnville, IN
|Husqvarna
|4
|Max Fernandez
|03:19:20.557
|Ottsville, PA
|GasGas
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|03:24:07.240
|Parkersburg, WV
|Beta
WXC
Mason-Dixon - WXC RaceJune 4, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tayla Jones
|01:56:11.379
|Yass
|Husqvarna
|2
|Brandy Richards
|01:56:58.776
|KTM
|3
|Korie Steede
|01:59:40.939
|Beloit, OH
|KTM
|4
|Mackenzie Tricker
|02:04:00.779
|Travelers Rest, SC
|KTM
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|02:08:07.611
|Terre Haute, IN
|GasGas
Championship Standings
XC1
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|157
|3
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|138
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|125
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|108
XC2
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|192
|2
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|157
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|155
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|128
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|122
XC3
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|201
|2
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|186
|3
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|156
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|152
|5
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|127
WXC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|205
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|191
|3
|Rachael Archer
|172
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|123
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|106