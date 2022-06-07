Coastal Racing’s Russell (XC1) & Lafferty (XC2) Win at Mason-Dixon GNCC

Rev Motorsports/GasGas Racing’s Grant Baylor would battle his way back up after a seventh place start to the day. Baylor would continue to push his way through the pack as he consistently made his passes stick throughout the duration of the race. Baylor would come through second overall in Pennsylvania.

Returning to the podium with a third overall was Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn. Ashburn would have a top five start to the day, and he would continue to put his head down and push. Ashburn would earn his fifth podium finish of the season as well as continue to hold the second place points in the points standings.

After starting at the back of the pack Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong would work his way up through as he moved into the fourth place position on the last lap of the race. Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang rounded out the top five in XC1 after a tough day of racing.

“I got a bad start and kind of screwed it up for myself and was dead last,” DeLong said in a post-race statement. “I just had to work my way up through the pack and I did it slowly. I kept chipping away and got into fifth and then, I got around Trevor on the last lap. He had an issue, so I ended up fourth – so that was a good day. I never gave up or stopped trying. I felt strong. So that's a confidence-builder and good momentum for me.”