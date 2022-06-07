You and I have talked about the reality that there have been quite a few sizeable ups-and-downs along the way in what has been the Colt Nichols career trajectory. You’ve also talked about the reality that nothing worth happening comes easy. All relatable at this point in time, huh?

Yeah, nothing good is easy. It’s always been tough. You know sometimes I wish it was easy, but that’s just not really the way that life is. It’s going to be tough and difficult, but that’s what makes me appreciate all of the highs that you get along with all of the lows and the peaks and valleys along the journey to the ultimate end goal that you want; To one day retire and to look back on your career and just be like, “I gave everything I had every time I had the opportunity to give it.” That’s really all you can do and regardless of the results or how things go or how you want them to go. It happens the way it is going to happen and all I can do is try and focus on the present and be happy and content doing what I’m doing. I’m always pushing harder to try and be a better athlete and to be a better person on a daily basis. That’s about all I can do.

You and I worked on a story together back on the eve of the 2022 supercross season and while speaking you talked a lot about the “overwhelming feeling of wanting to experience winning another championship again.” That’s you in 2022 and beyond, isn’t it? You really do desperately want to win again.

Yes, it was kind of funny. Before the ’22 season everyone was describing the feelings of the ’21 season and preparation for the ’22 season, and all that stuff and it was really weird. It was like this crazy and insane motivating factor for me because doing it once is one thing, but to go and try and win races and be a championship guy again is something that was just so motivating. It was like, “I want to go and do this again SO badly that I’ll do anything to do it again.” That is the attitude you have at first in trying to get it, but once you have had it, for me, I was like, “Man, I want to get that feeling again so bad.” I was willing to do anything. It got cut short this year, but that’s life. That stuff happens and my motivation is still 100 percent there to get back to that level and back to a guy that can win races and can be a championship contender. That’s what I’m working to do now. I’ve been on a nice little road to recovery for a while now and I’ve been training really hard for the past few months in preparation for riding and hopefully racing in the future. I don’t know when. I have no idea for a return to racing, but whenever that time comes, we’ll be ready, for sure. It’s still early, you know? We’re only about two weeks into riding now, so as far as returning, it’s really too early to even really give an idea yet. I kind of have an idea in my head, but at the same time, I don’t know if that will correlate into actually being able to line-up and go race. It just really depends on the progression of me riding day-to-day and with how the wrist is doing. As of now the wrist is handling everything really well. It gets a little sore and stiff at times, but that’s just what happens with any injury. I’ve been enjoying it, though. that’s pretty much the biggest key. I’m having fun. Even the days that are tough now, I try to do some motos. You’re tired and your exhausted, but it’s still fun, man. It’s a lot better than sitting on the couch, that’s for sure. Hopefully, we’ll get back to racing sooner than later, but I have no idea of what that will be.