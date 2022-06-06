With a successful day at the races behind him, Tomac spoke with the media in the post-race press conference about it all.

We know when the #3 machine gets into beast mode, this track really played into your style, without question.

Eli Tomac: Yeah, second moto was way improved. I was missing a couple of lines compared to moto one. There was that one double in the middle of the track, that was the one I was missing, and I lost a lot of time there. Just riding a little bit tight. Fixed some balance on the motorcycle in moto two, started in about the same spot and I was able to move forward. The track, yeah it was the typical square-edged and tough-to-ride Hangtown. There were decent lines, and I had a lot of fun. I liked that new rhythm section, that was kind of neat. It did have decent moisture though, and the overcast skies probably saved us there.

Seemed like throughout the day you were testing the limits of the track. You let the race come to you, and then we use that term beast mode. When did you find that double?

That far end of the track there, I was making up time there heading to the step up. That was a good, technical section, and you had to make sure to stick to the inside once you got to the top of the step up there. Me and Chase [Sexton] went at it for a while, he stayed right on my wheel. Right down to the end, I even got a little sketchy on the last lap and he was right there when we got to the hip jump on the last lap he was right there. Barn burner to the end.