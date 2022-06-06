If you want to read about the event, the following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

Seewer and Vialle Conquer the Monster Energy MXGP of France

ERNÈE (France)—The tenth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship saw intense battles that had the French crowd on the edge of their seats, with local hero Tom Vialle of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing giving his home crowd exactly what they wanted as he secured the Grand Prix win in MX2. While in MXGP, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer celebrated a hard-fought victory, his first of the season.

The French crowd was incredible and got behind their home riders, cheering them on at every corner of the racetrack which made for an incredible atmosphere. And with the predicted rain staying away for the races, the venue was in good condition for some awesome racing.

MXGP

In MXGP race one, it was Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado who grabbed the Fox Holeshot as he led JM Honda Racing’s Henry Jacobi, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer and Millionair Racing’s Giuseppe Tropepe.

Meanwhile a number of riders got caught up in a first-turn pile-up which included Team HRC’s Tim Gajser and Mitch Evans, along with Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen, Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Pauls Jonass and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff, among others.

Prado led the way, as Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Maxime Renaux got himself into 22nd on the opening lap, while Gajser worked is way up to 15th.

Prado set the fastest lap of the race and was looking to escape the grips of Seewer, as Jacobi remained in third.

Gajser made some more passes as he passed JT911 KTM’s Jordi Tixier and then Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Ben Watson to get himself inside the top 10, and as he pushed to continue with such progress, made a big mistake which took him off line and almost left him down on the ground. He then focused on Honda 114 Motorsports’ Ruben Fernandez who was just ahead in seventh.

Back with the leaders though and the gap between Prado and Seewer began to come down considerably as the duo were separated by less than a second. The Swiss continued to apply the pressure for a number of laps, before being able to find his way through with just two laps to go.

In that time, Riley Racing’s Brent Van Doninck also managed to pass Jacobi for third, while Gajser got around Fernandez and Beta SDM Corse’s Jeremy Van Horebeek for fifth.

Seewer won the race, with Prado second and Van doninck third.

In the second race, it was again Prado with the Fox Holeshot but this time he had Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Nicholas Lapucci behind him, as well as Seewer, Benoit Paturel of Ship to Cycle Honda SR Motoblouz and Coldenhoff, who started much better that time around.