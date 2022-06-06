Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Australian SX
Gillman
Articles
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 12
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 18
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Hangtown

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Hangtown

June 6, 2022 11:05am
by:

FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

Round two of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is a wrap, listen to Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas join me in talking about Jason Anderson’s first AMA Motocross overall win, Jett Lawrence’s gutsy ride, ET3 is back, RJ Hampshire being RJ, and more.

Listen to the Hangtown Motocross Classic review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
July 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now