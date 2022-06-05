Saturday Night Live: Hangtown

In the second moto, following a holeshot from none other than MXGP import Cairoli, it was the duo of Roczen and Sexton taking the lead, with Sexton once again eventually taking over the lead and sprinting away up front. Okay, no way he was going to get caught this time! Not until Tomac hit the button and engaged beast mode, anyway. Tomac put on another one of his patented charges and after getting by Roczen, hunted down Sexton, passed him, and set sail. It was definitely over at this point—nobody catches Tomac when he’s on one of his runs! But Sexton did, giving Tomac all he could handle in the final two laps, just like he had to Anderson. Tomac was able to withstand the pressure and hold on for the moto win, but the comeback from Sexton was extremely impressive. Unfortunately for Sexton, Anderson had caught Roczen for third, and Anderson’s 1-3 beat Sexton’s 2-2.

“When both of them got me in each moto I really started to learn off them and see what they were doing better. They gapped me a little bit right away, and I told myself I had to give it a fight, I had to charge,” Sexton said. “I didn’t get the win, but I feel like I showed some grit. That’s who I want to be. I don’t want to lay over. I don’t want them to walk away with it easily. I know they wouldn’t do that for me. I saw Jason was in third, going down that last downhill I saw him, and I was aware I needed to get Eli. I wasn’t aware if I was going to get second or third place, at one point I thought I was going to go 2-2 for third place and I was like, ‘Well that’s not good.’ I knew I had to get Eli and that wasn’t going to be easy. I put in two good charges. I didn’t get it done but I’m happy with how I rode. I was consistent and smart, and overall it was good racing.”