Race Day Feed: Hangtown

Race Day Feed Hangtown

June 4, 2022 10:20am
by:

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Carson City Motorsports Hangtown National in Northern California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's racing, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Round two is upon us here at the Carson City Motorsports Hangtown National, and following a day of Honda domination at Fox Raceway, the main question is, can the big red machine keep things rolling after setting the bar so high at the opener? Chase Sexton and Ken Roczen are certainly capable of going 1-2 at any given round, as are Jett and Hunter Lawrence in the 250 Class, but there are a host of competitors intent on making sure it doesn’t happen on a regular basis. In the 450 class guys like Christian Craig, Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia, and new (old?) KTM recruits Ryan Dungey and Tony Cairoli are eager to splash their own colors on a canvas that so far, is almost entirely red. In the 250 class rumor has it Jett Lawrence is dealing with a sickness, so Hangtown just might be one of the best opportunities for some of the other 250 riders to notch a win.

Joining the ranks today is Joey Savatgy, who tore his ACL during supercross and is returning to action for the first time since as a fill-in rider at Monster Energy Kawasaki for Adam Cianciarulo. Jalek Swoll will also attempt to give it a go this weekend after a nasty crash took him out of action last week at Fox Raceway. Unfortunately Austin Forkner and Cameron McAdoo won’t be racing this weekend, as McAdoo broke his sternum last week and Forkner has been sidelined with a shoulder injury. For a full report on who’s in and who’s out for Hangtown, go here

The weather, so far, couldn’t be better for a fantastic day of racing. Hangtown is usually a blistering stop on the calender, but so far temperatures have been relatively cool and a high of 76 degrees is expected. Granted, no matter what temperature it is Hangtown always feels about ten degrees hotter, but even 86 is better than what we’ve had in the past here. Let’s hope the hospitable conditions result in great action deep into the motos. Stay tuned, practice is set to begin shortly and we’ll have a report on who’s pegging the needle early here at Hangtown.

  • AL1_0650 Align Media
  • AL1_0991 Align Media
  • AL1_1053 Align Media
  • Ryan Dungey Align Media
  • Ken Roczen with his dog. Align Media
  • AL1_0273 Align Media
