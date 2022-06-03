Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits at Hangtown, round two of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross for 2022. After a chat with Monster Energy Kawasaki mechanic Justin Shantie, now back spinning wrenches for Joey Savatgy (who jumps on Adam Cianciarulo's bike), and a check in with Seth Hammaker, Weigandt chats with Honda Crew Chief Shane Drew and Team Manager Lars Lindstrom about the big day last weekend. Brought to you by the Honda CRF250R, lighter, faster and stronger for 2022. Also, 1-2 at round 1!