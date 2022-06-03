Although he is sidelined for the start of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, our man “Filthy” Phil Nicoletti is recovering well from his broken arm suffered during Monster Energy AMA Supercross. “Filthy” was at home watching the races but he is hoping to return to racing several rounds into the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Nicoletti still answered some of your questions!

Freaking Dunge got fifth, Phil. You were lucky enough not to be there so you didn’t get beat by him, but seriously, anyone that got beat by him should be considering retirement of their own! Dude’s been retired for five years and he was on fire! What do you think?

Minnesota Mauler

Mauler,

Let’s be real mate. I don’t think anyone thought Dunge was going to be a slouch. I’m pretty sure everyone had him around the 6-9 range for the first round. Which is still bad ass! But what got me was his qualifying time. He was able to throw down for a P7 overall. To me this was the icing on the cake and a sign this would be a decent day for him, because the intensity to throw that lap down was still there. We all know he’s built like an endurance athlete, so the distance wouldn’t be the issue. The issue was going to be if he could get up and go with the guys at the front. He did that very, very well! His last four laps of the second moto were a bit off, which is TOTALLY understandable for his situation. He lost track of Craig and Tomac but give him that same situation in another three weeks and that doesn’t happen. He will get better and better. The only guy that probably has the most guilt getting beat by Dungey is AP (Aaron Plessinger). Only because he is the next great thing for KTM in the future and he has to be in the same semi as this retired guy who is hauling ass!