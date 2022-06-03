Although he is sidelined for the start of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, our man “Filthy” Phil Nicoletti is recovering well from his broken arm suffered during Monster Energy AMA Supercross. “Filthy” was at home watching the races but he is hoping to return to racing several rounds into the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Nicoletti still answered some of your questions!
Got a question for Phil Nicoletti? Send it to Phil@racerxonline.com.
(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)
Freaking Dunge got fifth, Phil. You were lucky enough not to be there so you didn’t get beat by him, but seriously, anyone that got beat by him should be considering retirement of their own! Dude’s been retired for five years and he was on fire! What do you think?
Minnesota Mauler
Mauler,
Let’s be real mate. I don’t think anyone thought Dunge was going to be a slouch. I’m pretty sure everyone had him around the 6-9 range for the first round. Which is still bad ass! But what got me was his qualifying time. He was able to throw down for a P7 overall. To me this was the icing on the cake and a sign this would be a decent day for him, because the intensity to throw that lap down was still there. We all know he’s built like an endurance athlete, so the distance wouldn’t be the issue. The issue was going to be if he could get up and go with the guys at the front. He did that very, very well! His last four laps of the second moto were a bit off, which is TOTALLY understandable for his situation. He lost track of Craig and Tomac but give him that same situation in another three weeks and that doesn’t happen. He will get better and better. The only guy that probably has the most guilt getting beat by Dungey is AP (Aaron Plessinger). Only because he is the next great thing for KTM in the future and he has to be in the same semi as this retired guy who is hauling ass!
Hey Phil,
As a fan from Canada, I can tell you that you will be missed this summer. Your riding style is amazing to watch!
I would like to have your opinion about Roger De Coster's comment during the 450 moto at Fox Raceway when he said that AC222 "has to do better..." (He was sixth at the time I believe)? I thought he was actually doing good myself, but I guess The Man's expectations are pretty high!
Thank you and cheers
Catherine Plouffe
Catherine,
I appreciate the words. I loved it in Canada. The tracks and people were great. I’m glad the series is now getting back to what it once was with going back out west. A lot of awesome people there that care very much for the sport and put a ton of energy in to make it function.
As far as Roger’s comment, I’ll agree to disagree with him. I think he meant it a different way than what was said. Essentially, he meant, yes they are doing okay, but we need to do better. Meaning yes, Dunge and Cairoli are doing good for their circumstances, but they as a manufacturer are expected to be on the podium and win. But to say that about #222 and even the #5, was kind crazy! Roger’s guys still went P-5, P-7, P-8. Honda went 1-2, and Star Yamaha went 3-4. Soo I don’t think you did too bad Roger, considering your best placing guy just got done shoveling snow in Minnesota, and the other was eating pasta and cannolis. The results will get better. It was Pala and take it with a grain of salt.
Phil,
It was cool that Tony Cairoli raced here over the weekend, but are we allowed to say this “means something” as in one of Europe’s best came to America and didn’t podium? I feel like the Euros fans would be talking mega trash if the situation was reversed.
Mike
Mike,
You have have to be kidding me! Do you know how much Tony had to deal with on Saturday and the week leading up to it!? Between all the media, fans, learning a new track, new schedule, riding a U.S. frame and not a Euro one, starting on dirt, etc. etc. Like come the TF on! Give the guy three races to adjust. It’s not as simple as people think. All those variables piled onto to each other cause a lot of stress. Of course, Tony said he is only doing two nationals, which I hope isn’t true, first because he’s riding two of the shittiest tracks on the circuit, and two because he will be on the box by round four, I feel. I hope he sticks around long enough to get there. The guy is gnarly. He was just winning GP’s last year. Maybe if he had his OG frame from Europe and setting matched up just right, he might have been able to get on the box at the very first race. But give him a little time, okay?