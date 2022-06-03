Listen: PulpMX Fantasy 2022 Hangtown Preview Podcast

Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the second round of the 12-round 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy 2022 Hangtown Motocross Classic preview podcast file directly or listen in the embed player below.

Fox Raceway 1 National top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250 Class

Josiah Natzke (19-15 for 17th overall) | 100 points

450 Class

Josh Gilbert (12-14 for 13th overall) | 100 points

Felix Lopez (18-16 for 16th overall) | 100 points

Note: 100 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

