The second round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, June 4, at the Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California.

Note: the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will be broadcasted on MAVTV and MAVTV Plus this summer, NOT on Peacock.

Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV Plus. New subscribers to MAVTV Plus can use discount code PROMX50 to receive 50 percent off your first month subscription (Valid until 6/29/22)]. Three motos will be broadcast live on NBC.

Questions or concerns with your account? Email racehelp@mavtv.com.

Each week, a broadcast of qualifying will start at 10 a.m. local time on MAVTV Plus. Action kicks off in the morning with live coverage of qualifying from California at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT for the opener. MAVTV and MAVTV Plus will carry live coverage of the first motos beginning at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT (250 Class motos followed by the 450 Class). Then, MAVTV and MAVTV Plus will carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT.

Note, the qualifying broadcast for the second round will also be live streamed for free on the Pro Motocross (American Motocross) YouTube channel.

Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Broc Glover will serve as TV color commentator for the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will be back in action this weekend at the eighth round Mason-Dixon GNCC at the Mathews Farm in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, on June 4 and 5. The Mason-Dixon GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action for the tenth round MXGP of France on June 4 and 5. Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship