The second round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, June 4, at the Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California.
Note: the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will be broadcasted on MAVTV and MAVTV Plus this summer, NOT on Peacock.
Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV Plus. New subscribers to MAVTV Plus can use discount code PROMX50 to receive 50 percent off your first month subscription (Valid until 6/29/22)]. Three motos will be broadcast live on NBC.
Questions or concerns with your account? Email racehelp@mavtv.com.
Each week, a broadcast of qualifying will start at 10 a.m. local time on MAVTV Plus. Action kicks off in the morning with live coverage of qualifying from California at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT for the opener. MAVTV and MAVTV Plus will carry live coverage of the first motos beginning at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT (250 Class motos followed by the 450 Class). Then, MAVTV and MAVTV Plus will carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT.
Note, the qualifying broadcast for the second round will also be live streamed for free on the Pro Motocross (American Motocross) YouTube channel.
Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Broc Glover will serve as TV color commentator for the Hangtown Motocross Classic.
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will be back in action this weekend at the eighth round Mason-Dixon GNCC at the Mathews Farm in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, on June 4 and 5. The Mason-Dixon GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action for the tenth round MXGP of France on June 4 and 5. Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
HangtownSaturday, June 4
- QualifyingLiveJune 4 - 1:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJune 4 - 4:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJune 4 - 5:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJune 4 - 6:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJune 4 - 6:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJune 4 - 7:00 PM
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
Grand National Cross Country Series
- GNCC
Mason-DixonSaturday, June 4
FIM Motocross World Championship
- MXGP
Monster Energy MXGP of FranceEMX125, EMX250 Races, YZ Blu Cru Races
Sunday, June 5
2022 Standings
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
450 Class
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|50
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|44
|3
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|40
|4
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|32
|5
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|32
250 Class
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|50
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|44
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|38
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|32
|5
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|30
Grand National Cross Country Series
Overall
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|136
|3
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|125
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|107
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|95
XC2
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|167
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|147
|3
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|127
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|109
|5
|Ruy Barbosa
|107
XC3
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|176
|2
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|156
|3
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|144
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|131
|5
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|109
WXC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|175
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|170
|3
|Rachael Archer
|159
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|108
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|106
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|404
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|338
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|292
|4
|Jorge Prado
|290
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|272
MX2
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|382
|2
|Jago Geerts
|372
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|287
|4
|Mikkel Haarup
|266
|5
|Kevin Horgmo
|259
Other Links
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
General
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Hangtown Motocross Classic Race Center
Hangtown Motocross Classic Injury Report
450 Class Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|3
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Husqvarna FC 450
|17
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|KAW KX450SR
250 Class Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|29
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250F
|31
|
Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
Grand National Cross Country Series
General
Mason-Dixon GNCC
FIM Motocross World Championship
General
MXGP of France
MXGP of France MXGP Entry List
Other Info
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Prairie City SVRA
13300 White Rock Rd
Rancho Cordova, CA 95742
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Motos — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Grand National Cross Country Series
Mathews Farm
218 Taylortown Rd
Mount Morris, PA 15349
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
