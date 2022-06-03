Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Australian SX
Gillman
Articles
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Jun 4
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Sun Jun 5
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 12
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Hangtown, Mason-Dixon GNCC, and MXGP of France

How to Watch Hangtown, Mason-Dixon GNCC, and MXGP of France

June 3, 2022 1:45pm
by:

The second round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, June 4, at the Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California.

Note: the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will be broadcasted on MAVTV and MAVTV Plus this summerNOT on Peacock. 

Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV Plus. New subscribers to MAVTV Plus can use discount code PROMX50 to receive 50 percent off your first month subscription (Valid until 6/29/22)]. Three motos will be broadcast live on NBC.

Questions or concerns with your account? Email racehelp@mavtv.com.

Each week, a broadcast of qualifying will start at 10 a.m. local time on MAVTV Plus. Action kicks off in the morning with live coverage of qualifying from California at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT for the opener. MAVTV and MAVTV Plus will carry live coverage of the first motos beginning at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT (250 Class motos followed by the 450 Class). Then, MAVTV and MAVTV Plus will carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT.

Note, the qualifying broadcast for the second round will also be live streamed for free on the Pro Motocross (American Motocross) YouTube channel.

Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Broc Glover will serve as TV color commentator for the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will be back in action this weekend at the eighth round Mason-Dixon GNCC at the Mathews Farm in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, on June 4 and 5. The Mason-Dixon GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action for the tenth round MXGP of France on June 4 and 5. Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Hangtown

     Saturday, June 4
    Hangtown Motocross Classic
    Rancho Cordova, CA US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      June 4 - 1:00 PM
      mav-tv-plus
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 4 - 4:00 PM
      mav-tv-plus
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 4 - 4:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 4 - 5:00 PM
      mav-tv-plus
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 4 - 5:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 4 - 6:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 4 - 6:00 PM
      mav-tv-plus
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 4 - 6:00 PM
      mav-tv-plus
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 4 - 7:00 PM
      mav-tv
Motocross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC TV Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship

  • MXGP

    Monster Energy MXGP of France

     EMX125, EMX250 Races, YZ Blu Cru Races
    Sunday, June 5
    Ernée
    Ernée FR France
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      June 4 - 10:15 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      June 4 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      June 5 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      June 5 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      June 5 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      June 5 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      June 5 - 11:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2
      June 6 - 12:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2022 Standings

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States50
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany44
3Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States40
4Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States32
5Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States32
Full Standings

250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia50
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia44
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan38
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States32
5Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States30
Full Standings

Grand National Cross Country Series

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
2Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States136
3Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States125
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States107
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States95
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia167
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States147
3Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States127
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States109
5Ruy Barbosa Chile107
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States176
2Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States156
3Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States144
4Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States131
5Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States109
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tayla Jones Yass Australia175
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States170
3Rachael Archer New Zealand159
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States108
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada106
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia404
2Maxime Renaux France338
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland292
4Jorge Prado Spain290
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands272
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France382
2Jago Geerts Belgium372
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany287
4Mikkel Haarup Denmark266
5Kevin Horgmo Norway259
Full Standings

Other Links

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

General

Motocross Live Timing

2022 AMA Numbers

Hangtown Motocross Classic

Hangtown Motocross Classic Race Center

Hangtown Motocross Classic Injury Report

450 Class Entry List

Motocross

Hangtown - 450 Entry List

June 4, 2022
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
3Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
5Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
12Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 450
17Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States KAW KX450SR
Complete Entry List

250 Class Entry List

Motocross

Hangtown - 250 Entry List

June 4, 2022
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
29Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
30Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
31Jalek Swoll
Belleview, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
Complete Entry List

Grand National Cross Country Series

General

GNCC Live Timing

Mason-Dixon GNCC

Mason-Dixon GNCC Race Center

Grab your free exclusive FMF + GNCC tee today! Subscribe or renew to Racer X.
Grab your free exclusive FMF + GNCC tee today! Subscribe or renew to Racer X.

FIM Motocross World Championship

General

MXGP Live Timing

2022 MXGP and MX2 Team Guide

MXGP of France

MXGP of France Race Center

MXGP of France Timetable

MXGP of France MXGP Entry List

MXGP of France MX2 Entry List

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Grand National Cross Country Series

Twitter—@gnccracing
Instagram—@gncc_racing
Facebook—@gnccracing
YouTube—RacerTV

Other Info

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Prairie City SVRA
13300 White Rock Rd
Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Motos — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT

Grand National Cross Country Series

Mathews Farm
218 Taylortown Rd
Mount Morris, PA 15349

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Ticket information for the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Grand National Cross Country Series

Ticket information for Mason-Dixon GNCC.

Track Map

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

2022 Hangtown Motocross Classic fan map
2022 Hangtown Motocross Classic fan map MX Sports

Grand National Cross Country Series

The 2022 Mason-Dixon GNCC layout.
The 2022 Mason-Dixon GNCC layout. GNCC Racing

Animated Track Map

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Race Day Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Hangtown Motocross Classic Race Day Schedule | June 4

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Rancho Cordova, California.

2022 Hangtown Motocross Classic weekend schedule
2022 Hangtown Motocross Classic weekend schedule MX Sports

Grand National Cross Country Series

Mason-Dixon GNCC | Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania

Saturday, June 4

Sunday, June 5

Read Now
July 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now