GNCC
The John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Liam Draper
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Christian Craig
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Australian SX
Gillman
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Brian Bogers
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Jago Geerts
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 4
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Jun 4
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Sun Jun 5
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 11
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 12
First Look: Hangtown National

June 3, 2022 4:55pm | by:

A star is born! We let Team Fried's Tommy Tenders loose both with AND in front of the camera for your First Look at Hangtown, round two of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Enjoy scoops, interviews and glimpse of the track as we get ready for the weekend.

Film/edit/host/everything: Tom Journet

Main image: Align Media

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D Helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design.

