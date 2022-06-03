Arminas Jasikonis to Step Away From MXGP Racing

Gebben Van Venrooy Racing’s Arminas Jasikonis has made the dough decision to step away from racing professionally. The Lithuanian suffered a hard crash in 2020 that resulted in a traumatic brain injury that resulted in doctors placing him in a medically induced coma. He woke up from the coma several days later and incredibly, could move his entire body unaided and had no pain. Jasikonis had quite the journey returning to everyday life and then even back into the FIM Motocross World Championship.

Jasikonis returned to the MXGP gates of his final year of his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing contract, this time as #7. He finished 22nd in the MXGP points.

Then, he signed with Gebben Van Venrooy Racing Yamaha for 2022. He has finished 22nd, 22nd, 21st, and 27th overall in the four events he has raced while missing some time due to several broken ribs and other injuries. Through nine rounds, Jasikonis sits 35th in MXGP points but has now decided to step away from racing.

Below is his full post.