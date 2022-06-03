Arminas Jasikonis to Step Away From MXGP Racing
Gebben Van Venrooy Racing’s Arminas Jasikonis has made the dough decision to step away from racing professionally. The Lithuanian suffered a hard crash in 2020 that resulted in a traumatic brain injury that resulted in doctors placing him in a medically induced coma. He woke up from the coma several days later and incredibly, could move his entire body unaided and had no pain. Jasikonis had quite the journey returning to everyday life and then even back into the FIM Motocross World Championship.
Jasikonis returned to the MXGP gates of his final year of his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing contract, this time as #7. He finished 22nd in the MXGP points.
Then, he signed with Gebben Van Venrooy Racing Yamaha for 2022. He has finished 22nd, 22nd, 21st, and 27th overall in the four events he has raced while missing some time due to several broken ribs and other injuries. Through nine rounds, Jasikonis sits 35th in MXGP points but has now decided to step away from racing.
Below is his full post.
“It was very tough decision to make and tough pill to swallow....
I'm pulling away from MXGP for now...
I'm ashamed of racing that bad not only for myself but also for my team who is all in for this. Anyways I can't be to disappointed, let's look 1.5 year back where I was and what I managed to pull out, from massive injury I managed to comeback to racing highest level and finish some decent positions, but it took a lot of work and many days of being depressed, so for now I'll take time off to try to understand and heal my problems... Ciao for now!
#NewChapter???”
The Gebben Van Venrooy Racing team posted the following update on their Instagram:
“Arminas Jasikonis to take time away from MXGP racing
Together with the Gebben van Venrooy Yamaha team, Arminas Jasikonis has made the tough decision to take some time away from MXGP racing and racing at the highest level.
The Lithuanian is still dealing with a head injury and whilst he’s still young has decided to take some time away to focus on his future. In due course, Jasikonis will then decide if he will make a return to the Motocross world and battling in MXGP.
The team fully back Jasikonis with his decision and would like to wish him well for the future whatever it brings.
Arminas Jasikonis: ‘This has been a tough decision to make but together with my team I feel for my career it is important to take time off from the highest level of racing. My head injury together with the little setbacks I have experienced in the past months need time to be assessed. I’m still young and only when I am 100% confident with my health, I will then make a decision for what my future GP racing will bring. I just want to give a big thank you to all our Gebben Van Venrooy Team partners, and also to Klaas, Emile, Ruud and the rest of my team for supporting me in these difficult moments.’”
Main image courtesy of Arminas Jasikonis Facebook