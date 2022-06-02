Watch: Hangtown Qualifying Will Be Streamed Free on YouTube

The second round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this weekend with the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, California. Qualifying will be broadcasted on MAVTV Plus, and then the motos will be broadcasted on both MAVTV and MAVTV Plus. However, this weekend, the qualifying broadcast for the second round will also be live streamed for free on the Pro Motocross (American Motocross) YouTube channel.

Broc Glover will serve as the color commentator as he will join play-by-play announcer Jason Weigandt for Saturday’s action.

View the full broadcast schedule for the Hangtown Motocross Classic below: