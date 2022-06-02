Suzuki Launches 2023 Off-Road, Sport, DualSport, and SuperMoto Motorcycles
Brea, California - Extending the momentum gained from introducing a number of electrifying models over the last year, Suzuki Motor USA LLC. launches fresh 2023 motorcycles. Led by the 2023 Hayabusa, Suzuki’s landmark ultimate sportbike, this group of new motorcycles brings together a collection of proven Suzuki products including the flagship sport model, Hayabusa; the tried and true, go anywhere and do anything DualSports and SuperMoto of the DR line; and the championship-bred RM-Zs with an RM Army Edition that will have everyone looking.
Sportbike
Hayabusa
The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa reaffirms its status as motorcycling’s Ultimate Sportbike. This new generation of Suzuki’s flagship continues to be propelled by a muscular, refined inline four-cylinder engine housed in a proven and thoroughly updated chassis with incomparable manners, managed by an unequaled suite of electronic rider aids all housed within stunning aerodynamic bodywork that is distinctly Hayabusa.
Riders who have owned or longed for a Hayabusa will recognize the iconic, aerodynamic silhouette that has been refined through wind tunnel development, so the body features new vent shapes, air diffusers, and reimagined logos while a sophisticated LED lighting system achieves a new zenith of style and function.
Engine performance has been broadened so the Hayabusa accelerates quicker and smoother than ever before while complying with worldwide emissions standards. Rider control is expanded through Hayabusa’s Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.). The engine’s adjustable power delivery, traction control*, cruise control, launch control, Bi-directional quick shifter, and Motion Track ABS** and Combined Brake systems offer the Hayabusa rider unmatched options on how the ride will unfold.
The Hayabusa will come in three striking color combinations Pearl Vigor Blue/Pearl Brilliant White, Metallic Mat Black/Glass Sparkle Black, and a Metallic Thunder Gray/Candy Daring Red.
2023 Hayabusa
MSRP $18,799
DualSport
DR650S
The 2023 Suzuki DR650S remains the best all-around, dual-purpose motorcycle available today. Always an outstanding performance value, every DR650S is quality-built by Suzuki and features a dependable, 644cc, oil-cooled, four-stroke, single engine carried in a strong steel, semi-double cradle frame.
A variety of riders will enjoy this motorcycle, thanks to a seat height that may be significantly reduced (using the optional Short Side Stand Kit from Suzuki Genuine Accessories). Strong aluminum, spoke-style rims carrying tires that help riders tackle pavement or trails with ease.
With new Solid Black and Solid Gray bodywork with contrasting black and orange graphics, or the new bright Solid Special White bodywork that features distinctive blue and black graphics, the DR650S looks great when ridden on any road or trail. Whatever riding adventure you plan to undertake, the 2023 Suzuki DR650S is your willing partner.
2023 DR650S
MSRP $6,999
DR400S
The 2023 DR-Z400S is the latest version of the motorcycle that is arguably the foundation of the modern DualSport movement. Suzuki makes fun, dependable, and capable motorcycles for anyone ready to take a ride down their favorite off-road trail or ribbon of asphalt.
Riders will be impressed with the amount of torque coming from the 398cc, liquid-cooled powerplant, as well as the crisp handling from the adjustable suspension. This ultra-reliable bike is completely street legal, with an electric start and easy-to-read instrument cluster. Black, aluminum EXCEL rims laced with bright stainless-steel spokes are set up to accept rim locks if you want to move to serious DualSport rubber.
True to its Suzuki off-road heritage, the 2023 DR-Z400S is available with Champion Yellow bodywork that is augmented with blue and black graphics. Also new is Solid Black bodywork with contrasting black, silver, and yellow graphics that make the 2023 DR-Z400S stand out on the road, on the trail, or even when parked at your favorite local hang out.
2023 DRZ400S
MSRP $7,099
SuperMoto
DR-Z400SM
Suzuki's 2023 DR-Z400SM SuperMoto is based on the proven DR-Z400S. So, it combines Supermotard style and features in a narrow, lightweight, street-legal package. This bike brings off-road soul and fun to paved roads. It’s not uncommon to take the SuperMoto down a twisty forest road, around tight canyon corners, or through commuter traffic.
Its 398cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine provides strong low-rpm torque and crisp throttle response for any of these occasions. Key differences between the DR-Z400SM and the DR-Z400S are the inverted front fork, wide spoke-style wheels, and 300mm diameter floating front brake rotor. The inverted fork helps reduce unsprung weight and improved overall handling, while the larger front brake rotor and wider rims featuring high-grip tires offer an exhilarating sport riding experience.
The new Grand Blue and Solid Black or the returning Solid Special White No. 2 bodywork with angular graphics complement the motorcycle’s styling.
2023 DR-Z400SM
MSRP $7,749
Off-Road
DR-Z125L
Here comes the DR-Z125L to make sure young riders and riders smaller in stature can tackle the dirt. Larger 19-inch front and 16-inch rear tires, as well as a front disc brake, deliver big bike performance to a size-appropriate motorcycle. The DR-Z125L is the perfect platform to build essential riding skills upon, thanks to a true manual clutch and a smooth-shifting five-speed transmission that lets riders develop these skills as they advance within the sport of motorcycling. Styled to mirror Suzuki’s championship-winning RM-Z and RMX models, this DR-Z arrives with a race-oriented look, while the sharp handling and strong low-end and mid-range power provide the get-up-and-go that defines Suzuki off-road bikes. The bike’s race-ready looks prove you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, because the DR-Z125L is an unassuming, easy-to-ride package packed with loads of fun. Bright Champion Yellow bodywork includes complimentary blue, black, and red race-inspired graphics.
2023 DR-Z125L
MSRP $3,499
Motocross
RM-Z450
The 2023 RM-Z450 remains the champion’s choice, as its sleek, race-ready appearance, strong engine, and nimble chassis continue the Suzuki tradition of extraordinarily precise handling and engaging performance.
The RM-Z450 epitomizes Suzuki’s Winning Balance philosophy of optimizing “RUN, TURN, and STOP” with strong brakes for controlled stopping power, a widespread engine muscle with high peak power, and a strong, light, and more nimble chassis that remains the class standard for cornering performance.
Tuning the electronic fuel injection and ignition systems for maximum performance is easy thanks to Suzuki’s smartphone-based MX-Tuner or proven fuel-coupler system that is included with each 2023 RM-Z450.
The Champion Yellow bodywork is enhanced with a graphics package that features distinctive striping and Suzuki logos.
2023 RM-Z450
MSRP $8,999
RM-Z250
The choice of wise professionals and privateers everywhere, the 2023 RM-Z250 is ready for battle. The agile RM-Z250 combines the sleek, race-ready appearance of the RM-Z450 with a versatile engine and responsive chassis to deliver superior performance. Using Suzuki’s “RUN, TURN, and STOP” philosophy, factory engineers have made the RM-Z250 a formidable competitor.
The RM-Z250 has always set the standard as the best handling 250 on the track. Fed by a dual injector EFI system, a center-port cylinder head, and an AMA-compliant exhaust, the RM-Z250’s engine delivers strong, usable power through the entire rev-range.
The twin-spar aluminum frame and hydro-formed swingarm carry a KYB-supplied suspension that includes a coil spring fork and a shock with four-way damping force adjustment. Strong brakes and ergonomically shaped bodywork help keep the rider in control as the RM-Z250 carves up the racetrack.
Tuning the fuel injection and ignition for maximum performance is easy thanks to Suzuki’s smartphone-based MX-Tuner and proven fuel-coupler system. Suzuki’s Winning Balance is on display with the 2023 RM-Z250 as it maintains its high standard for cornering performance.
The Suzuki Champion Yellow bodywork is enhanced with distinctive striping and logo graphics.
2023 RM-Z250
MSRP $7,899
RM Army Edition Promotion
When you purchase a new 2023 RM-Z you will receive free RM Army Edition items that will make your new RM-Z even more battle-ready, with a race-spec Yoshimura full exhaust system and an exclusive RM Army graphics kit from Throttle Syndicate included at no charge! The RM Army Edition items will turn your new RM-Z into a full attack vehicle in the RM Army, absolutely free*, and includes the following:
• Yoshimura RS-12 Stainless Full Exhaust w/ Aluminum Muffler (ARV: $779.00).
• Throttle Syndicate RM Army Edition Graphics Kit (ARV: $149.99) and QR code for you to order discounted matching number plate graphics to complete your RM Army edition with your race number.
*Installation not included.
This promotion will run from July 1, 2022, to September 30, 2022. The RM Army Edition parts and decals will be shipped to the dealership where the rider purchased the bike after registration is complete.
RM85
The 2023 RM85 continues to carry on the powerful tradition of racing excellence in the Suzuki motocross family. The reliable two-stroke engine produces smooth power at any speed with an emphasis on low- to mid-range performance. Just like its larger RM-Z cousins, the RM85 delivers class-leading handling for both experienced and rookie racers alike. With its smooth power delivery and lightweight handling, the RM85 is the perfect motocross bike for anyone learning to race—and striving to win!
Champion Yellow bodywork with black fork protectors and guards provide a professional race look to the 2023 Suzuki RM85.
2023 RM85
MSRP $4,499
RM ARMY Amateur Racer Support
RM-Z and RM models are also perfect amateur racers, once inducted into the RM Army. Suzuki is serious about racing, and specifically “grassroots” and local and regional dealer-supported racing. Performance and durability have been the DNA of Suzuki and an integral part of our race-winning RM and RM-Z models since the very start!
See your local Suzuki Dealer involved with the RM Army Racer Support program for detailed information on how grass-roots racers can earn contingency when they race as part of the RM Army.