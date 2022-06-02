Northern California’s Hangtown Motocross Classic is on deck for round two of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. A venue that’s been on the calendar for decades, Hangtown has changed drastically over that time span. The natural base dirt is one of the hardest consistencies this side of the former Carlsbad racetrack. Over the years, though, the Dirt Diggers have brought in all sorts of softer soil in an attempt to add traction and improve conditions. I would argue that it’s worked, too. Looking back to this track in the 1980s and ‘90s compared to now, and the contrast is stark. The downhills now have ruts and fluff versus the Interstate 80 type look of yesteryear. Adding water mid-day actually helps the racetrack instead of creating an ice skating rink, as it would have back then. Riders can now attack the track instead of walking the traction tight-rope. In a word, it’s better now than it used to be.
There are three main keys to succeeding at Hangtown this weekend. First, the start is critical. I know that’s obvious and boring but it’s very important for this round in particular. Most of the lines funnel into one inside option at Hangtown. If you can manage the passing zones well, it’s possible to hold riders behind you at this track for much longer than some other tracks might allow.
Second, the downhills are everything. At this race, 90 percent (very scientific method here) of the passing will come from out-braking a rival down the numerous hills. There will be big braking bumps at various points of every downhill. If you aren’t confident that your suspension can manage those bumps at speed, you’re in big trouble. While many will drag the rear brake and slowly decelerate down the hills, the elite will accelerate through the rough stuff and then brake later. They will also blow right past most of the pack in these braking zones. The faster riders may follow through the corner as many of the tight corners are one-lined but as soon as they exit, they will swing to their preferred side and push harder into the next corner. It’s a tried-and-true passing rule for Hangtown. If your suspension won’t allow you to push down the hills, it’s going to be a long day.
The final key is the ability to be aggressive in the low traction areas. Yes, the Dirt Diggers have done a great job with adding traction, but the hard base still persists in some areas. Whether dry and hard or with water applied, both tires are going to want to break traction and create uneasy feelings. Those that can press the front tire under braking and pick up the throttle early mid-corner will have a big advantage.
Who’s Hot
Chase Sexton was the fastest qualifier and won both motos at the opener. He was in a word, perfect.
Ken Roczen bounced back from a couple of months off with a solid 2-2 day. He was just a touch off Sexton’s level but with most having more questions than answers on Roczen, it was a great Saturday.
Ryan Dungey has not raced this series since 2016 and still managed a top five overall. That’s not normal, folks. The guy is a machine.
Christian Craig is now a full-time 450 guy and started it off the right way (yes, I know he rode this series on a 450 last year and in 2020 as well). This was his home track so maybe he was a little better there than he would be on average, but it was impressive, regardless.
Jett Lawrence is a bad, bad man. The ease in which he dispatched the 39 other 250 riders was scary for anyone not wearing red.
Seth Hammaker was the fastest qualifier and turned in respectable 8-5 finishes. He showed speed that I didn’t know he had, to be honest.
Hunter Lawrence’s 2-2 mirrored Ken Roczen’s day, really. He was just a touch off the winner’s pace but still had a fantastic afternoon.
Who’s Not
Cameron McAdoo crashed big on the first lap of the first moto and will be out a while. Guy can’t catch a break.
Jalek Swoll also went down hard on the first lap and looked to have some sort of shoulder issue that won’t help his summer.
Dylan Ferrandis was in France while his rivals were ripping around on Saturday. His thumb ligament will keep him out for a bit and certainly ruin any chance of a championship fight.
Bold Predictions
I get to be television pit reporter at the races now. Last week I made my debut while also dealing with audio issues in my headset. This week, in an attempt to simultaneously have my head explode and also pee my pants, my feed to the production trucks cuts out completely during each of my live segments.
Jett Lawrence pulls into the mechanics’ area during each moto to crush a Boston Crème donut. He still wins by 15 seconds.
Honda HRC has a devastatingly tough weekend, only winning three motos on the day.
After KTM’s success with resurrecting retired riders, they roll out Heinz Kinigadner, Trampas Parker, Cliff Palmer, Jeff Dement, and put Kelly Smith on a factory 250.
Ricky Johnson simply can’t get enough and decides to join the booth again for Hangtown.
My Picks
250
Thee Jett
Hunta
Mosiman
450
Book of Eli
Sexton
KRoc