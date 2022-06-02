Second, the downhills are everything. At this race, 90 percent (very scientific method here) of the passing will come from out-braking a rival down the numerous hills. There will be big braking bumps at various points of every downhill. If you aren’t confident that your suspension can manage those bumps at speed, you’re in big trouble. While many will drag the rear brake and slowly decelerate down the hills, the elite will accelerate through the rough stuff and then brake later. They will also blow right past most of the pack in these braking zones. The faster riders may follow through the corner as many of the tight corners are one-lined but as soon as they exit, they will swing to their preferred side and push harder into the next corner. It’s a tried-and-true passing rule for Hangtown. If your suspension won’t allow you to push down the hills, it’s going to be a long day.

The final key is the ability to be aggressive in the low traction areas. Yes, the Dirt Diggers have done a great job with adding traction, but the hard base still persists in some areas. Whether dry and hard or with water applied, both tires are going to want to break traction and create uneasy feelings. Those that can press the front tire under braking and pick up the throttle early mid-corner will have a big advantage.

Who’s Hot

Chase Sexton was the fastest qualifier and won both motos at the opener. He was in a word, perfect.

Ken Roczen bounced back from a couple of months off with a solid 2-2 day. He was just a touch off Sexton’s level but with most having more questions than answers on Roczen, it was a great Saturday.

Ryan Dungey has not raced this series since 2016 and still managed a top five overall. That’s not normal, folks. The guy is a machine.

Christian Craig is now a full-time 450 guy and started it off the right way (yes, I know he rode this series on a 450 last year and in 2020 as well). This was his home track so maybe he was a little better there than he would be on average, but it was impressive, regardless.

Jett Lawrence is a bad, bad man. The ease in which he dispatched the 39 other 250 riders was scary for anyone not wearing red.

Seth Hammaker was the fastest qualifier and turned in respectable 8-5 finishes. He showed speed that I didn’t know he had, to be honest.

Hunter Lawrence’s 2-2 mirrored Ken Roczen’s day, really. He was just a touch off the winner’s pace but still had a fantastic afternoon.