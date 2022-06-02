Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Australian SX
Gillman
Articles
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Jun 4
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Sun Jun 5
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 12
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Fox Raceway 1 Race Examination

June 2, 2022 4:35pm | by:

The opening round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway saw one of the most dominant days for a single brand in motocross history as Honda HRC went 1-2 in every single moto. We take a look at how they got there through some excellent racing amongst teammates, but also through their riders being so in sync, they even go off the track together!

We also take a closer look at Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia falling in the second turn of the second moto, how Jo Shimoda lost second place on the final lap of 250 moto two, and Levi Kitchen using four consecutive outside lines to pass Austin Forkner. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of MAVTV Plus.

