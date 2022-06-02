Evan Ferry, son of 1997 250SX East Region Champion Tim Ferry, has been starting to make a name for himself in the amateur motocross racing scene. The Florida native rode KTMs (2014 through 2016) and Kawasakis (2017 through 2019) before joining the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team in fall 2019. Ferry claimed the overall win in the supermini class at the Monster Energy Cup not long after with 1-1 finishes in his first race with the team.

At the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, Ferry scored two overall podium finishes in the Supermini 1 (12-15) (4-5-2 for third overall) and Supermini 2 (13-16) (2-2-2 for second overall). The following year he jumped to the Husqvarna TC 125 and at Loretta's in 2021, Ferry scored two overall titles in 125cc (12-17) B/C (2-1-1 moto finishes) Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C (1-2-2 moto finishes).

In early May this year, Evan Ferry announced he was parting ways with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team, right as the qualifying action for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship stated to ramp up.