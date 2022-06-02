Results Archive
Injury Report: Hangtown

Injury Report Hangtown

June 2, 2022 12:30pm
by:

The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will drop the gate on round two this weekend at the Carson City Motorsports Hangtown Motocross Classic in Northern California. Here’s a rundown on who will miss the action this Saturday due to injury.

450 CLASS

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo is more than likely out for the entire summer after sustaining a knee injury in supercross. He’s had surgery and is on the mend.

Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out

Comment: Ferrandis sustained a torn ligament in his left thumb before the opener. He’s had surgery and is beginning the healing process. There is no timetable on his return.

Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out

Comment: Nicoletti is expected to return to racing at some point this summer after breaking his ulna during supercross, but for now an exact date is yet to be determined.

Jerry Robin – Ankle | In

Comment: Robin caught his foot in a rut in the first moto last week and sprained his ankle. He still finished the moto and is in for Hangtown.

Joey Savatgy – Knee | TBD

Comment: Savatgy was set to line up for round one last week but the decision was made for him to sit out. At that time Kawasaki said Savatgy would be ready to race “soon.” At time of posting, we still hadn’t received an official word from the team on Savatgy’s status for Hangtown.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

Comment: Stewart is out for the foreseeable future after hurting his knee during supercross.

Dean Wilson – Posterior | Out

Comment: Shane McElrath is filling in for Wilson, who took a footpeg to the gluteus maximus in St. Louis.

Dean Wilson was not racing but he was at the opening round.
Dean Wilson was not racing but he was at the opening round. Align Media

250 CLASS

Cameron McAdoo – Sternum, Lungs | Out

Comment: McAdoo crashed at Fox Raceway and sustained a broken sternum and had bleeding in his lungs. He hopes to be back at some point this summer but for now he’s out.

Carson Mumford – Foot | Out

Comment: Mumford is out for now after breaking his foot in Salt Lake City.

Colt Nichols – Arms | Out

Comment: Nichols is riding again but not ready to race and is aiming for a return to racing at RedBud after breaking his arms at A1.

Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder, Arm | Out

Comment: Schwartz isn’t quite ready to go after sustaining a break at the top of his humerus during the supercross season.

Jeremy Martin – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Martin is out for the summer following shoulder surgery.

Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out

Comment: Reynolds, who broke his wrist in Minneapolis, will be back at some point this summer, but it won’t be this weekend. He just started riding outdoors again this week.

Jalek Swoll – Unknown | TBD

Comment: Swoll went down hard in the first moto at Fox Raceway and wasn’t able to line up for the second. At time of posting, we hadn’t been able to get a description of his injuries, if any, but the team did tell us they wouldn’t know until Friday whether or not he’d be able to race Hangtown.

