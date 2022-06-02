The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will drop the gate on round two this weekend at the Carson City Motorsports Hangtown Motocross Classic in Northern California. Here’s a rundown on who will miss the action this Saturday due to injury.

450 CLASS

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo is more than likely out for the entire summer after sustaining a knee injury in supercross. He’s had surgery and is on the mend.

Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out

Comment: Ferrandis sustained a torn ligament in his left thumb before the opener. He’s had surgery and is beginning the healing process. There is no timetable on his return.

Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out

Comment: Nicoletti is expected to return to racing at some point this summer after breaking his ulna during supercross, but for now an exact date is yet to be determined.

Jerry Robin – Ankle | In

Comment: Robin caught his foot in a rut in the first moto last week and sprained his ankle. He still finished the moto and is in for Hangtown.

Joey Savatgy – Knee | TBD

Comment: Savatgy was set to line up for round one last week but the decision was made for him to sit out. At that time Kawasaki said Savatgy would be ready to race “soon.” At time of posting, we still hadn’t received an official word from the team on Savatgy’s status for Hangtown.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

Comment: Stewart is out for the foreseeable future after hurting his knee during supercross.

Dean Wilson – Posterior | Out

Comment: Shane McElrath is filling in for Wilson, who took a footpeg to the gluteus maximus in St. Louis.