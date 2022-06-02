Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Australian SX
Gillman
Articles
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Jun 4
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Sun Jun 5
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 12
Articles
Full Schedule

Get Your Hangtown Motocross Classic Sticker at the Racer X Booth Saturday

June 2, 2022 1:30pm | by:
Are you headed to the Hangtown Motocross Classic this weekend? Make sure you stop by the Racer X booth, located in Sponsor Village, so you can pick up your free Hangtown Motocross Classic event sticker and free Racer X stickers. This year, the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is celebrating its 50th anniversary and we are honoring 12 legends of AMA Motocross history at each round. At the second round, we are honoring a legendary #2: three-time MX Lites Champion (2006, 2007, and 2008) and two-time 450 Pro Motocross Champion (2011 and 2013), Ryan Villopoto. Attend each event in order to collect all 12 unique stickers!

You can subscribe to Racer X magazine to get 12 Print + Digital Issues for only $30. If you subscribe or renew now, you will also get this exclusive Twisted Tea six-pack cooler sling!

Be sure to check out our Racer X Brand items on display and grab some gear. See you at the races!

Visit our Racer X Brand store

