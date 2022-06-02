Austin Forkner to Undergo Shoulder Procedure, Indefinitely Out

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki announced today that Austin Forkner will need to miss some time of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship as Forkner will undergo a "reparative" procedure on his shoulder. The team stated that Forkner sustained the shoulder injury in preparation for the 2022 Pro Motocross campaign and will remain on the sidelines until he makes a full recovery.

Forkner had fared well at the opening round last weekend at Fox Raceway where the 23-year-old finished sixth overall in the 250 class after going 6-6 in the motos. Forkner had broken his collarbone earlier this year during Monster Energy AMA Supercross when he and Jett Lawrence collided at the Arlington Supercross in February, but Forkner returned to racing before the season was over and even won the Foxborough Supercross.

No definitive timetable has been placed on when we might see Forkner return to racing, but we hope for the best as he recovers and will provide further updates when they are available.