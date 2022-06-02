Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Australian SX
Gillman
Articles
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Jun 4
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Sun Jun 5
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 12
Articles
Full Schedule

Austin Forkner to Undergo Shoulder Procedure, Indefinitely Out

June 2, 2022 6:10pm | by:
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki announced today that Austin Forkner will need to miss some time of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship as Forkner will undergo a "reparative" procedure on his shoulder. The team stated that Forkner sustained the shoulder injury in preparation for the 2022 Pro Motocross campaign and will remain on the sidelines until he makes a full recovery.

Forkner had fared well at the opening round last weekend at Fox Raceway where the 23-year-old finished sixth overall in the 250 class after going 6-6 in the motos. Forkner had broken his collarbone earlier this year during Monster Energy AMA Supercross when he and Jett Lawrence collided at the Arlington Supercross in February, but Forkner returned to racing before the season was over and even won the Foxborough Supercross. 

No definitive timetable has been placed on when we might see Forkner return to racing, but we hope for the best as he recovers and will provide further updates when they are available.

