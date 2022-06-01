Four at Fox for The Jett

Jett Lawrence claimed the 250 Class overall win at the opening round with a big 1-1 day. The Fox Raceway at Pala track might not be the Australian’s favorite track, but he has to like the results he has gotten there: this was his fourth overall win in his four pro events raced at this track! Jettsons’s moto scores at this track are: 1-2-1-2-1-1-1-1.

2020 Fox Raceway National:

1-2 for first overall

2021 Fox Raceway 1 National

1-2 for first overall

2021 Raceway 2 National

1-1 for first overall

2022 Fox Raceway 1 National

1-1 for first overall

How will the defending champion do at the Fox Raceway 2 National finale in early September? Jettson now has six Pro Motocross 250 Class overall wins to his name.

Brothers Podium

After Jett crossed the finish line both motos, he was followed by his older brother Hunter Lawrence. Jett went 1-1 for first overall and Hunter’s 2-2 landed him second overall—the second time the brothers landed on the overall podium together in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Last year at the second-round, Thunder Valley National, Jett finished 4-1 for second overall and Hunter finished 5-3 for third overall. Remember, the duo has landed on the same podium in Monster Energy AMA Supercross before as well, doing so at the 2021 Salt Lake City 2 Supercross Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown (Jett first, Hunter third, and the 2022 Atlanta Supercross East/West Showdown (Hunter first, Jett third). Will the duo pull off more podiums together this summer?