Hunter Lawrence showed some real grit in the second moto in getting Jo Shimoda on the last lap for second. He didn’t need to get Jo to get second overall, and you know he was pushing, it but I’m sure he knows every point counts in this battle with his bro. I think we’re going to see a lot of the Lawrence Bros all summer long, and Pala showed that.

I mean, if you’d told me Kenny Roczen went 1-1 at Pala I totally would’ve believed that. If you had told me he went 8-7, I would’ve also believed that. It wasn’t hot at all so that saved him a bit. I don’t know man, it would be rad if Roczen won another 450MX title but it’s hard for me to see him getting through all 24 motos without an issue of some sort. Kenny was great at Pala but we all knew he probably would be right? The dude took two months off and showed up at a national and just about kicked everyone’s ass. Welcome to the Kenny Roczen experience!

I was in a bit of disbelief that Pala was Christian Craig’s first ever overall outdoor MX podium. I could’ve sworn he had done that before, but he told us he went 2-4 at Pala couple of years ago for…fourth overall! Wow. Anyway, he was clearly the third-best rider at the opener, which was quite a switch from where he was last year when he was just inside the top ten. Great start for Craig, who admitted on the PulpMX Show it was pretty cool to race with, and pass, Ryan Dungey. CC told us Dungey is so perfect out there, so good at his lines, that you have to really send it somewhere to find a way by him.