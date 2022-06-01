This year for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship TV broadcast, there are several big changes. First off, the motos will be broadcast live on MAVTV or streamed on MAVTV Plus. [Note, check out the following code for a discount: New subscribers to MAVTV Plus can use discount code PROMX50 to receive 50 percent off your first month subscription (Valid until 6/29/22)]. Three motos will be broadcast live on NBC.]

The second big change will be the TV broadcast crew. Racer X’s own Jason Weigandt will continue to serve as the play-by-play host, but he will be joined by former champions throughout the summer, who will serve as the color commentators, as stated in a press release by MX Sports in mid-May.

So, for the second round Hangtown Motocross Classic this weekend, Weigandt will be joined in the TV broadcast booth by three-time 125 Class (1977, 1978, and 1979) and thee-time 500 Class Champion (1981, 1983, and 1985) Broc Glover.

Check out the broadcast schedule for the second round below and click here to check out the full Pro Motocross broadcast schedule.