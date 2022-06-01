The folks behind the FIM World Supercross Championship series released the first round of teams that have signed up for the series that starts this fall and then next summer. We had Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki’s team manager Dustin Pipes on Monday’s PulpMX Show to talk about the opening round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship as well as their ambitious plan to do both World Supercross and Pro Motocross next year. Below is an excerpt from the talk about World Supercross (you can watch the full show on YouTube):

Racer X Online: Why world supercross? What attracted you to it, and how’s that going to work?

Dustin Pipes: We talked to Adam [Bailey] and Ryan [Sanderson] from the very beginning. A lot of phone calls. We weren't always sold on it, but once we’d seen what they were trying to do, we just kind of believed in the vision. I’ve been around dirt bikes my whole life, whether it was working with a team, being a rider, being at my dad’s races… I’ve always been around racing, and I’ve wanted to see it go to the next step. This just seemed like a great way to potentially get there. I think it’s neat. I like the ideas that they have. It was just a chance that we really, really wanted to take. So, this was something that we were going to do back in December. We’re excited for the future. We also know that we have a lot of hurdles, because we do plan to compete in the U.S. races. So, next year is going to be a little stressful. We’ll see how it goes.

That’s taking on a lot. This summer is four races or whatever, this fall. Then next year they’re going to go more. So, you’re going to have a rider or two doing the nationals and then a rider or two doing the world supercrosses?

Yeah. So, we’ll probably have six riders total next year. Going to be a little intense.

Are you doing them on Suzuki too, everything? All series?

Yup.