Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Fox Raceway 1 National, debutant Noah Viney almost holeshot the second 250 class moto before narrowly losing it to Nick Romano. Viney had a wild swap going up the rollers out of the second corner and did well to collect it instead of crashing in front of the whole field on a blind jump. Unfortunately, it appears that Viney also injured his shoulder in the save and needed to pull off the track moments later.

*Video courtesy of MAVTV Plus and Tom Journet.

ABOUT MIPS

This video is presented by Mips, a global leader in the field of helmet-based safety and protection backed by more than 25 years of research and development. Helmets with the Mips safety system can be found on many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world. Look for the yellow dot on the back of a helmet and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.