Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Liam Draper
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Christian Craig
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Australian SX
Gillman
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Brian Bogers
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Jago Geerts
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 4
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Jun 4
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Sun Jun 5
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 11
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 12
Racer X Films: Fox Raceway 1 Infield Access - 450s

May 31, 2022 1:50pm | by:

Get up close and personal with some of the best action from the 450 class at the opening round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. From Honda HRC teammates Chase Sexton and Ken Roczen battling for the win, to Eli Tomac, Ryan Dungey, and Antonio Cairoli having legendary battles together, and so much more.

Our own Tom Journet was behind the lens to capture it all and give you some key insights from the race you may have missed over the weekend.

