A 1-1 result gave Renaux a fast-track ticket to the top step of the podium, as the rookie celebrated his first ever MXGP overall victory. Coldenhoff placed second after going 5-2 in the races, ahead of Bogers who made his return to the box since Portugal for third overall.

Gajser failed to mount the podium after another tough weekend, though remains the championship leader in MXGP with a 66-point advantage over Renaux, while Seewer remains third in the standings.

Maxime Renaux: “It's really great for me. First overall win in MXGP with a double race win and like you said, it’s a nice [birthday] gift for my mum. Actually, the deal was to get the Fox Holeshot for her but I couldn’t unfortunately. But the day was great, I felt great on the track, had a good feeling from Saturday and then some good starts today. Two consistent races, no mistakes and yeah took the race wins. So, I’m really happy and waiting for my home GP next week!”

Glenn Coldenhoff: “Before the GP we did some testing and we improved pretty much everything that we were struggling with before. But now we are on the way up. Last week, the podium and now this week again. Obviously it was a very tough day, yesterday was really good winning the qualifying for a good gate pick today. But before the first race, I made a huge crash in the sighting lap and then I felt a bit dizzy in that first race. The first race was really tough for me but still I managed to get to fifth which was good. In the second race, I was pushing really hard in the beginning, I passed Maxime and he passed me back, so it was a good battle. Then Jorge crashed and I moved into second position and was following Max, but he was too strong today. Anyway, second overall, it’s another good weekend and like I said before, just going upwards for me.”

Brian Bogers: “Yeah, it feels amazing. Of course, it was a tough one today, but I’m very happy to be back on the box and I hope to be there more often. The riding, the physical and the bike, everything feels good…And it's amazing to put the team on the box again you know, this is what they were looking for. This is what they deserve. And this is what the team is capable of so yeah, thanks to the team, I'm very happy with them.”