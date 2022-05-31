It all looked too normal. Ryan Dungey doesn’t look like he aged one bit. He looked as fit as usual. He was running all of his old logos and gear. His style looked the same on the bike, and, then, the clincher, is that he almost logged his same old results! When Dungey started to catch Eli Tomac for third in the first moto of the day at the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross opener at Fox Raceway, it was as if he had swapped his 2022 KTM 450SX-F for a damned time machine. There might not be a rider more notorious for podiums than Ryan Dungey. There he was, about to do it again, hitting 88 mph with a flux capacitor on the handlebars. This was a time machine. This was vintage Dungey.

In the end, he couldn’t quite hold onto that spot, as a determined Christian Craig came through and bested Dungey, as did Jason Anderson. He finished the first moto in fifth, and took fifth in moto two, as well. It wasn’t a podium, but no one is complaining. Dungey has not raced motocross in six years and retired completely in 2017. This is an insane performance after being off that long. Because it’s Dungey, and because he looked the same, it didn’t seem as shocking as the numbers suggest. But let’s take a step back and realize what this was. Shocking. Amazing. Incredible. This is an athlete coming back five years after retirement and performing within percentage points of his old level. This does not happen in any sport. Dungey made it look routine.