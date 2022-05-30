lucas oil ama pro motocross championship
Round 1 (of 12) — Fox Raceway 1 National — Fox Raceway at Pala — Pala, California
250 Class
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1 - 250May 28, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka Japan
|4 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250F
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL United States
|3 - 9
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA United States
|9 - 4
|GasGas MC 250F
|6
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO United States
|6 - 6
|Kawasaki KX250F
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA United States
|8 - 5
|Kawasaki KX250F
|8
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA United States
|5 - 8
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT United States
|7 - 7
|GasGas MC 250F
|10
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA United States
|10 - 11
|Husqvarna FC 250
450 Class
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1 - 450May 28, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA United States
|3 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|7 - 4
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN United States
|5 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM United States
|4 - 8
|KAW KX450SR
|7
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|10 - 6
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH United States
|6 - 10
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY United States
|8 - 9
|GasGas MC 450F
|10
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC United States
|11 - 7
|Husqvarna FC 450
Championship Standings
250 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|50
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|44
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|38
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|32
|5
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|30
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|30
|7
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|29
|8
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|29
|9
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|28
|10
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|21
450 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|50
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|44
|3
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|40
|4
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|32
|5
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|32
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|31
|7
|Antonio Cairoli
|26
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|26
|9
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|25
|10
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|24
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 9 (of 20) — MXGP of Spain
MX2
MXGP
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|France
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|2 - 2
|GasGas
|3
|Stephen Rubini
|France
|3 - 3
|Honda
|4
|Liam Everts
|Belgium
|6 - 6
|KTM
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|5 - 5
|Yamaha
|6
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|9 - 9
|Yamaha
|7
|Kevin Horgmo
|Norway
|4 - 4
|Kawasaki
|8
|Andrea Adamo
|Italy
|7 - 7
|GasGas
|9
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|10 - 10
|Kawasaki
|10
|Jan Pancar
|Slovenia
|12 - 12
|KTM
MXGP
MXGP
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|1 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|5 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Brian Bogers
|Netherlands
|4 - 3
|Husqvarna
|4
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|2 - 6
|Honda
|5
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|3 - 11
|GasGas
|6
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|8 - 5
|GasGas
|7
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|6 - 7
|Honda
|8
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|11 - 4
|Yamaha
|9
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|9 - 9
|Husqvarna
|10
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|7 - 12
|GasGas
Championship Standings
MX2
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|407
|2
|Jago Geerts
|384
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|309
|4
|Mikkel Haarup
|277
|5
|Kevin Horgmo
|277
|6
|Andrea Adamo
|241
|7
|Stephen Rubini
|227
|8
|Isak Gifting
|220
|9
|Kay De Wolf
|211
|10
|Thibault Benistant
|199
MXGP
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|404
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|338
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|292
|4
|Jorge Prado
|290
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|272
|6
|Brian Bogers
|243
|7
|Ruben Fernandez
|242
|8
|Pauls Jonass
|196
|9
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|194
|10
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|189
US SPRINT ENDURO SERIES
Round 7 (of 8) — High Voltage Sprint Enduro — Dilliner, Pennsylvania
Pro Overall
- Johnny Girroir (GG)
- Layne Michael (Yam)
- Liam Draper (KTM)
- Cody Barnes (Hon)
- Josh Toth (KTM)
- Gus Riordan (KTM)
- Cole Forbes (KTM)
- Neil Enman (GG)
- Zack Toth (KTM)
- Drew Callaway (KTM)
Pro Standings
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK
Round 5 (of 17) — Red Mile II — Lexington, Kentucky
Championship Standings
SuperTwins
Production Twins
AFT Singles
Other Championship Standings
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC)
Through Round 7 (of 13)
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|136
|3
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|125
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|107
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|95
|6
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|93
|7
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|74
|8
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|70
|9
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|69
|10
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|62
XC2
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|167
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|147
|3
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|127
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|109
|5
|Ruy Barbosa
|107
|6
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|102
|7
|Benjamin Herrera
|94
|8
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|83
|9
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|83
|10
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|81
XC3
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|176
|2
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|156
|3
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|144
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|131
|5
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|109
|6
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|85
|7
|Brenden J Poling
|Grafton, WV
|85
|8
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|84
|9
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|83
|10
|Eli Childers
|Hickory, NC
|77
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|175
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|170
|3
|Rachael Archer
|159
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|108
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|106
|6
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|85
|7
|Marina Cancro
|Huntington, NY
|78
|8
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|75
|9
|Brandy Richards
|75
|10
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|72
AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES
Through Round 3 (of 10)
Overall Standings
2022 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Christian Craig (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Chance Hymas (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|All 2022 Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|All 2022 Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Sam Sunderland (GasGas)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins