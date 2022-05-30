Ken Roczen stopped racing Monster Energy Supercross after Daytona in March, looking for an answer for health issues. After a flare up of Epstein-Barr Virus, and a bout with coronavirus that took a bad turn, a few months helped Ken get back to form. He was darned good at the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross opener, leading laps and ultimately finishing second to his teammate Chase Sexton in a pair of close battles. He talked about it with the media after the race.

Ken, everybody had big expectations, as well as yourself. We’ve watched a lot on the social media. It’s incredible the intensity level that you were training with. I know you wanted to make a statement. You got fantastic starts. I didn’t see any mistakes. I’m sure you felt some mistakes. It looked like you had maybe one altercation with a lapper as well. You might have got held up once, maybe twice when you and Chase were coming through a pack of them. Chase was able to go inside, and you drifted out just a little bit, about two laps to go. Basically slowed you up in that second moto.

Ken Roczen: Yeah. I almost died in the first moto on these rollers right here really bad. So, I’m really glad to get out of here safe. I think the second moto the track was better than the first one. They were a lot more square just on the take-offs of the jumps in the first one. So, I’m glad they fixed those up a little bit. Overall, I didn’t really know where I was going to be at. My head is in it and I try to prepare as well as I can. This is a very good weekend to build on. I’m glad to battle with Chase today. Obviously, he’s super strong and fast right now. For me, I just want to have that never-give-up mentality. I fought hard today. Of course some lappers messed him up as well. We had some good battles. After he went by me, I really tried to stay on him and close the gap again and possibly try to make a run for it again. But I wasn’t quite close enough and got myself by a couple of lappers, especially in the first moto. That’s when within one lap I felt like I lost ten seconds, and then afterwards I kind of just stayed there and looked for some lines for the second moto as well. Overall though, I had such a good time racing today. I was glad to be back. Of course, during practice at home I try to put in that intensity, but it’s just never the same until you get to the race. It was nice getting this first one out of the way and know where I’m at.