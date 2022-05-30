Cameron McAdoo Provides Update Following Fox Raceway 1 National Crash
At the opening round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo suffered a crash on the opening lap of 250 Class moto one that ended his day early. The Iowa started near the top of the field, going wide in the second turn, but that was the last we saw of him until cameras picked him up sitting upright on the back of the Alpinestars medical cart. His crash was not caught on camera, and he was seen riding with his helmet off as he had a bloody nose. He did not lineup for the second moto. Our photographers at Align Media also caught McAdoo on the medical mule.
McAdoo, who suffered a shoulder injury during Monster Energy AMA Supercross while battling for the title with Jett Lawrence, was making his return to racing but did not finish the first moto. Last night, the #48 provided an update on his injuries suffered at the opening Pro Motocross round.
“UPDATE: I had a crash on lap one of the first moto yesterday which resulted in a broken Sternum and some bleeding on my lungs. I am more than disappointed as my team and I put in lots of work heading into outdoors and were really looking forward to the summer. Sometimes it’s very hard not to ask “why” or get down on myself in this situation but I’m going to take responsibility and keep pushing forward. I can’t wait to be back out there later this summer. As always thanks everyone for the love and support ❤️”
Jalek Swoll also suffered a crash on the opening lap of the first moto. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider went down on one of the uphill doubles as his front wheel caught the rear wheel of another rider. Swoll slammed down hard on his right side and immediately got up favoring his right arm/shoulder as he avoided oncoming traffic before walking off the side of the track Swoll’s crash was caught on the broadcast, which you can watch early in the highlights below:
Like McAdoo, Swoll did not finish nor line up for the second moto either. Unfortunately, there is not much to report on Swoll at the moment, although he did leave the track with his right arm in a sling.
From the Husqvarna team:
Team rider Jalek Swoll had his day cut short after getting tangled with another rider at the start of the first 250MX moto. As a result, Swoll was unable to finish the race.
We will provide more information on Swoll when it becomes available.