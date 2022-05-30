Like McAdoo, Swoll did not finish nor line up for the second moto either. Unfortunately, there is not much to report on Swoll at the moment, although he did leave the track with his right arm in a sling.

From the Husqvarna team:

Team rider Jalek Swoll had his day cut short after getting tangled with another rider at the start of the first 250MX moto. As a result, Swoll was unable to finish the race.

We will provide more information on Swoll when it becomes available.