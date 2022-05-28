Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Fox Raceway in Pala, California for the opening round of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's racing, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
MORNING REPORT
Good morning race fans! It is time to drop the gate on the great outdoors once again as we kick off the 50th anniversary celebration season of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. Today’s Fox Raceway 1 National will kick off this 12-round campaign that will make it all the way out to 10 different states before landing right back here at Fox Raceway for the finale in early September.
Today is going to be a great day weather-wise as temperatures are expected to hover in the low-70s for much of the day. Pala, California, where this racetrack is located, is notorious for some hot weather at nearly any time during the year so we’ve lucked out a bit and found some great weather for the opening round of the season. Those cooler temperatures should also help the track crew to keep some moisture in the dirt throughout the day as this track is notorious for drying out and getting blue grooved soil. Hopefully, the dirt stays tacky, and the racing will be great because of it.
Some key storylines to keep note of before we get things started today is reigning 450 class champion Dylan Ferrandis is not racing today after tearing a ligament in his thumb earlier this week. The Frenchman will go under the knife to have his thumb repaired and no timetable is set on his return. Newly crowned Monster Energy AMA Supercross champion Eli Tomac is at “90 percent” coming into the opener after tearing his MCL at the Atlanta Supercross. Tomac will be on the gate though.
Three-time 450 class champion Ryan Dungey has come out of retirement after five years away from the sport and looks to contest all 12 rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross this summer with Red Bull KTM. Alongside him for at least the first two rounds will be nine-time World Motocross champion Antonio Cairoli who also pulled himself out of retirement for the opportunity to race some US Nationals.
Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen is back to fighting form after health-related issues sidelined him midway through Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger is also back behind the gate having now fully recovered from a broken arm sustained in January. Adam Cianciarulo nor Malcolm Stewart are racing today with Cianciarulo out for the whole summer with a knee injury while Stewart hopes to be back as soon as possible as he also deals with a knee injury. Cianciarulo’s fill-in Joey Savatgy will also miss the opener as the team announced he is still coming back to full health off of a knee injury of his own.
In the 250 class, reigning champion Jett Lawrence is ready to go after he missed the final round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross with a twisted ankle. The man whom he fought for the 2021 title, Justin Cooper, is also back in action this weekend after sustaining a broken foot in December.
Those two will face a talented roster with the likes of Hunter Lawrence, Austin Forkner, RJ Hampshire, Michael Mosiman, Jo Shimoda, Jalek Swoll, and many others who are all hungry to fight for championship success in 2022.
The first set of qualifying sessions is right around the corner, and we will be providing coverage all day long right here. The second qualifying sessions will be streamed on MAVTV Plus starting at 10 a.m. Pacific while the racing will air on both MAVTV and MAVTV Plus starting at 1 p.m. Pacific. Here we go!
