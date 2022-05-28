Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Fox Raceway in Pala, California for the opening round of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's racing, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

MORNING REPORT

Good morning race fans! It is time to drop the gate on the great outdoors once again as we kick off the 50th anniversary celebration season of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. Today’s Fox Raceway 1 National will kick off this 12-round campaign that will make it all the way out to 10 different states before landing right back here at Fox Raceway for the finale in early September.

Today is going to be a great day weather-wise as temperatures are expected to hover in the low-70s for much of the day. Pala, California, where this racetrack is located, is notorious for some hot weather at nearly any time during the year so we’ve lucked out a bit and found some great weather for the opening round of the season. Those cooler temperatures should also help the track crew to keep some moisture in the dirt throughout the day as this track is notorious for drying out and getting blue grooved soil. Hopefully, the dirt stays tacky, and the racing will be great because of it.

Some key storylines to keep note of before we get things started today is reigning 450 class champion Dylan Ferrandis is not racing today after tearing a ligament in his thumb earlier this week. The Frenchman will go under the knife to have his thumb repaired and no timetable is set on his return. Newly crowned Monster Energy AMA Supercross champion Eli Tomac is at “90 percent” coming into the opener after tearing his MCL at the Atlanta Supercross. Tomac will be on the gate though.