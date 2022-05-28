Coldenhoff (MXGP) and Vialle (MX2) Control Qualifying in Spain

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

intu-Xanadù - ARROYOMOLINOS (Spain)—A hot day in Arroyomolinos concludes Saturday’s action at the MXGP of Spain, with Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle taking control of the MXGP and MX2 qualifying races.

Despite temperatures well into the 30’s, both Coldenhoff and Vialle were able to keep their cool to secure pole position on the gate, ready for tomorrow’s races.

Alongside the MXGP and MX2 qualifying heats, we also witnessed the first races of the WMX and EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing, which were won by Big Van World MTX Kawasaki’s Courtney Duncan who made her return to racing after injury, while Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Alexis Fueri was victorious in the 125cc category and will hope to repeat his success tomorrow for a strong overall result.

MXGP

As the gate dropped for MXGP qualifying race, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer took the lead early on with a flying start ahead of Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Mattia Guadagnini who was in the mix among the leaders which also included Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff.

In the opening lap, Standing Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Pauls Jonass made some good moves as he got himself into third just behind Coldenhoff and Seewer.

By the beginning of the second lap, Coldenhoff was already in the lead, as Jonass had a moment and was passed by Prado and then had Team HRC’s Tim Gajser chasing him. Gajser made a mistake on a take-off of a jump which saw him land heavy off the track and crash of the result. The Slovenian got going fairly quickly, though was already down in 19th.

Prado then got around Seewer for second as he set his sights on Coldenhoff for the win on home soil.

Jonass then crashed out of fourth as he tipped over in one of the corners. The Latvian dropped to ninth as Coldenhoff continued to lead Prado, Seewer and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Maxime Renaux, along with Team HRC’s Mitch Evans.